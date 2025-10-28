I Tried Every Jimmy John's Picklewich, And This New One Was My Favorite
Whether we like it or not, the trend of replacing bread with other (often less exciting) foods is ongoing. Lettuce wraps and gluten-free cauliflower crusts have been around for quite some time. Restaurants have also gotten a bit more creative with innovations like portobello mushroom or sweet potato slice buns. Some make for a great alternative, while others fall flat or simply fall apart. But one that I can get excited about is a briny, crunchy pickle bun.
No, this isn't an April Fool's Day joke. Jimmy John's really did release a Picklewich for the first time in October 2024, featuring sub sandwich ingredients slapped on a big ol', scooped-out classic dill pickle. Like clockwork, the chain brought it back in 2025, and I tried all six options (the previously released turkey and Vito varieties, plus the new ham, roast beef, tuna, and veggie ones) to determine the absolute best way to Picklewich.
I ordered each pickle-perched sandwich as is. Of course, I also had to make one order a "Triple Pickle," tacking on Pickle Jimmy Chips and a special Pickle Ranch to round out the meal (I'm surprised there isn't a pickle soda on the menu as well). Since all six subs feature the same halved Jimmy pickle, ranking ultimately came down to which sandwich type was the tastiest. I looked for the assortment of toppings that jived best with the crisp pickle and created a handheld that is extra zesty, yet still eats like a filling and flavorsome lunch or dinner. Now, let's stop dill-dallying and get crunching.
6. Roast Beef Picklewich
Many people consider roast beef and pickle a classic sandwich combo. On rye bread with cheese and a slather of horseradish, it can be quite tasty, and pickles are just one of many pickled toppings that can elevate your roast beef sammie.
However, the look of this Roast Beef Picklewich immediately gave me pause. First off, all of the Picklewiches are significantly smaller than a regular 8-inch Jimmy John's sub. I whipped out my tape measure and everything to confirm that all weigh in at just about 6 inches long, and they're also far less stocky. I would say they're maybe ⅔ the size of the regular subs (and that may be generous). The problem with the roast beef variation, specifically, is that the dark brown meat looks less than appetizing set against the dark green pickle, and the taste doesn't exactly redeem it.
The pickle itself is perfectly crunchy and juicy. But since it's so large and overpowering, it does strange things to the beef. The acidity seeps into each thin-cut slice, giving them a sour taste that makes them seem like they've gone bad. I think part of the problem is that the roast beef doesn't seem to be of the highest quality. It's stringy and fatty, without a whole lot of standout savor. I hardly noticed the provolone cheese, shredded lettuce, and tomato that were additionally thrown on. They clearly did nothing to lift this Picklewich from the bottom of the barrel.
5. Veggie Picklewich
The Veggie Picklewich is just a salad masquerading as a sandwich. As its name would imply, it's a vegetarian option, including provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and avocado spread on the pickle bun. It also adds on cucumber slices, so you get a taste of the veggie before and after the brine.
I don't usually go for sandwiches without the meat — I am more of a "the meatier the better" kind of person. So, I tried to keep an open mind. But meat or no meat, I simply wasn't impressed by this makeup. Beyond the thick, salty pickle, cheese makes up the lion's share of the sandwich. I counted 8 layers of it stacked in the middle (I'm not joking). Provolone is a mild cheese to begin with, so it doesn't add much in the way of flavor, and other toppings like lettuce and tomato don't assist in this area. Additionally, the mashed avocado is more slimy and oily than tasty. You get an added crunch from the cucumbers, though that's not really needed when you've already replaced the bread with a snappy pickle.
We need something else to liven up this sandwich. For example, the standard veggie sub is pictured with Jimmy Peppers — the chain's signature hot cherry peppers. Even diced onions could give it some more oomph. Without these extra garnishes, though, this is one of the blandest pickle-wrapped sandwiches you're likely to find. But hey, at least it's more enticing than sour beef.
4. Turkey Picklewich
Jimmy John's gives its crowd-pleasing Turkey Tom sub (one of its most popular sandwiches) a makeover. The Turkey Picklewich takes that same sliced turkey, lettuce, and tomato, but swaps out mayonnaise for provolone cheese and (surprise, surprise) uses a full dill pickle as the bun rather than French bread.
From pickle to poultry to veggies, altogether, this sandwich has a classic taste. I have certainly added pickle chips to a turkey sammie before, giving it some zest and a distinct textural component. And this delivers a similar flavor profile, just in a wilder format that scales up the tang. It starts with good turkey that I could tell was fresh. It is, in fact, sliced in the store every day, so it tastes like the higher-end stuff you would get from over the counter at a grocery store rather than from a pre-made bag in the refrigerator section. The cheese, lettuce, and tomato then help to fill out the handheld and give it some more body.
I will say, this Picklewich rendition falls to the plain or even bland side. I think this is just the nature of these ingredients, but it's the reason it falls a step behind a few of the other Picklewiches. Luckily, it's nothing a little Pickle Ranch can't fix. With its strong punches of dill and vinegary undertones, this specialty dressing may even outshine the chain's Kickin' Ranch (a bold statement, I know). I found myself wanting to slather it on all six sandwiches.
3. Ham Picklewich
Aside from a swap of meat, the Ham Picklewich is identical to the Turkey Picklewich. Both opt for the same lineup of garnishes, including provolone cheese, shredded lettuce, and tomato slices. However, I liked the ham version just a little bit better.
It simply comes down to a more robust flavor. The generous portion of hand-sliced ham is just as fresh as the turkey, yet it stands out thanks to its smokiness. Richer and more savory, it's not overpowered by the plump pickle halves, but holds its own, making for a more well-rounded taste experience. I also tend to prefer the combination of ham and provolone to the combination of turkey and provolone. For turkey, I like to see something like cheddar or even pepper jack that can dress it up with a sharper taste.
All in all, I'd say if you're going for something light and lean, stick with the Turkey Picklewich. It's perfectly satisfying. But if your go-to Jimmy John's order is the ham-topped Pepe and you typically pick a sandwich that really makes a statement in flavor, you'll want to go with the ham. I fall into this latter category, which is why I have ham ahead in the rankings. There's also just something undeniably nostalgic about the smoky ham, cheese, and pickle combo that seals the deal.
2. Vito Picklewich
As a lover of Italian subs, the Vito Picklewich is more my speed. It comes with salami and capocollo (another kind of cured Italian pork) as the meats, provolone cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and onions — a Picklewich first. It sounds fully stacked, and it looks it, too. Do you see all those meats and cheeses spilling out the sides? It's enough to make me forgive the fact that they neglected to cut this 'wich in half.
Now, I wouldn't typically pair my Italian sub with pickles. Banana peppers or other pickled peppers, yes. Pickles, not so much. So, I was pleasantly surprised by how well all these flavors worked together. You obviously get tanginess and all the texture from the pickles first. However, savory, fat-speckled salami mixed with capocollo still remains as the core of the sandwich. With the smooth cheese added in, it was like taking tastes from an elevated charcuterie board. Imagine a skewer with meats, cheese, and a dill pickle slice. That's the premise of this Picklewich. I truly am considering tacking on a few pickle slices to all of my Italian subs from here on out.
The veggies become a bonus on top of the rest. They're there for freshness and to feel like you're getting some nutritional value. The onion also gives you some potency to work with. Ultimately, I love all the diverse yet cohesive tastes of the Vito variety, and that it gives you the most bang for your buck.
1. Tuna Picklewich
Let me preface this by saying, I am not usually the biggest tuna salad fan. So, if you're not either, stick with me for just a minute. You might just like this one.
Plopping tuna salad inside a carved-out dill pickle boat may be the best thing to ever happen to it. I think one of the issues that I, and other people, have with tuna salad sandwiches is the texture. The salad is goopy, and in between a soft loaf of bread, there's no structure to the entire thing. With the Picklewich, that's not a problem. The crunch of the pickle solves this texture issue straight away. This is also a solid tuna salad recipe — and one of Jimmy John's signature made-from-scratch items. It doesn't taste overly fishy, doesn't go too heavy on the mayonnaise, and I also liked the celery and onion bits. The best part, though, is that it feels like it was made for the pickle bun. The juicy pickle complements the tuna mixture so well, cutting through some of that creaminess with saltiness and zest.
The other toppings, including lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, and cucumber, give the sandwich more body. Yes, this one offers another cucumber double feature, just like the veggie sandwich, but I'm not mad about it one bit. Altogether, it's complex yet balanced, and unexpectedly satisfying. This, my pickle-loving friends, is the big dill of Picklewiches.
Methodology
The Picklewich pickles themselves are near perfection. They have that same juicy, snappy appeal as the ones you get on the side of your Jimmy John's sub. But I'll admit, I'd still order a classic French bread sandwich (either a standard or toasted version) over a Picklewich nine times out of 10. No hate to the Picklewiches, I'm just a sucker for good bread and a bigger bite.
Now, with that thought off my chest, here's how I ranked the lineup. As mentioned, the pickle "bun" was consistently great across the board, whether it was hugging slices of turkey or a pile of tuna salad. So, the rankings came down to the sandwich contents and how well each one paired with the pickle. I wanted a sandwich that had a bold flavor that went beyond just the briny bun — not to mention textures that worked well with the sturdy pickle.
Some versions, like the Veggie or Turkey Picklewich, were just too darn boring. And the roast beef didn't take well to the saltiness and acidity of the pickle. On the other hand, varieties like the Tuna Picklewich and the Vito just clicked. Their ingredients weren't just hiding under the pickle; they actually made the entire sandwich better. Those were the picks that topped my list.