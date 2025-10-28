I Tried Every Jimmy John's Picklewich, And This New One Was My Favorite

Whether we like it or not, the trend of replacing bread with other (often less exciting) foods is ongoing. Lettuce wraps and gluten-free cauliflower crusts have been around for quite some time. Restaurants have also gotten a bit more creative with innovations like portobello mushroom or sweet potato slice buns. Some make for a great alternative, while others fall flat or simply fall apart. But one that I can get excited about is a briny, crunchy pickle bun.

No, this isn't an April Fool's Day joke. Jimmy John's really did release a Picklewich for the first time in October 2024, featuring sub sandwich ingredients slapped on a big ol', scooped-out classic dill pickle. Like clockwork, the chain brought it back in 2025, and I tried all six options (the previously released turkey and Vito varieties, plus the new ham, roast beef, tuna, and veggie ones) to determine the absolute best way to Picklewich.

I ordered each pickle-perched sandwich as is. Of course, I also had to make one order a "Triple Pickle," tacking on Pickle Jimmy Chips and a special Pickle Ranch to round out the meal (I'm surprised there isn't a pickle soda on the menu as well). Since all six subs feature the same halved Jimmy pickle, ranking ultimately came down to which sandwich type was the tastiest. I looked for the assortment of toppings that jived best with the crisp pickle and created a handheld that is extra zesty, yet still eats like a filling and flavorsome lunch or dinner. Now, let's stop dill-dallying and get crunching.