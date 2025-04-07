The 3 Items Made From Scratch At Every Jimmy John's Location
Fast food establishments don't always have the best reputations for fresh, high-quality meals, but that's not the case at Jimmy John's. The popular chain with "Freaky Fast," "Freaky Fresh," made-to-order sandwiches backs up its claims with several items that are made from scratch each day. According to its website, its lineup of ingredients includes all-natural meats, fresh, hand-cut veggies, freshly baked bread, and even best-in-class condiments.
But its lineup of ingredients also includes tuna salad, oil and vinegar, and Jimmy's Kickin' Ranch — all three made from scratch at each Jimmy John's location. The tuna salad is well-known among Jimmy John's fans as the star of sandwiches like the Totally Tuna and the Club Tuna. This mix of Starkist tuna, Hellmann's mayo, veggies, and seasonings such as soy sauce is a refreshing option, especially when mixed with cucumber — one that we ranked seventh in our ranking of 10 popular Jimmy John's sandwiches.
The Kickin' Ranch dressing helps tie together its namesake wrap with a creamy sauce that mixes buttermilk, hot cherry peppers, mayo, sour cream, and seasonings for a bold kick of heat that leaves a little bite on the tongue. The flavor has proven popular enough to inspire its own potato chips at Jimmy John's.
Jimmy John's makes a commitment to quality
Since it was founded in 1983, Jimmy John's has grown into one of the nation's most popular sandwich chains. The Spicy East Coast Italian — the sandwich we ranked second in our Jimmy John's rankings — is one of several that feature the third from-scratch item the chain makes every day: oil and vinegar. For those who are curious, a Reddit poster who says they are a Jimmy John's employee says the mix is a combination of canola oil, extra virgin olive oil, a little bit of salt, and red wine vinegar.
While many restaurant chains — fast food or not — have committed to using organic ingredients and fresh, never frozen foods, rumors persist about food quality and ingredients. Casual and frequent Jimmy John's customers alike may have go-to orders that don't involve the from-scratch ingredients mentioned above. But the company has been open about its commitment to high quality, and the Kickin' Ranch, oil and vinegar, and tuna salad stand as reminders of the commitment to fresh sandwiches. So, customers know exactly what they're getting when they order a tuna sub or an Italian sub.