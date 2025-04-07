The 3 Items Made From Scratch At Every Jimmy John's Location

Fast food establishments don't always have the best reputations for fresh, high-quality meals, but that's not the case at Jimmy John's. The popular chain with "Freaky Fast," "Freaky Fresh," made-to-order sandwiches backs up its claims with several items that are made from scratch each day. According to its website, its lineup of ingredients includes all-natural meats, fresh, hand-cut veggies, freshly baked bread, and even best-in-class condiments.

But its lineup of ingredients also includes tuna salad, oil and vinegar, and Jimmy's Kickin' Ranch — all three made from scratch at each Jimmy John's location. The tuna salad is well-known among Jimmy John's fans as the star of sandwiches like the Totally Tuna and the Club Tuna. This mix of Starkist tuna, Hellmann's mayo, veggies, and seasonings such as soy sauce is a refreshing option, especially when mixed with cucumber — one that we ranked seventh in our ranking of 10 popular Jimmy John's sandwiches.

The Kickin' Ranch dressing helps tie together its namesake wrap with a creamy sauce that mixes buttermilk, hot cherry peppers, mayo, sour cream, and seasonings for a bold kick of heat that leaves a little bite on the tongue. The flavor has proven popular enough to inspire its own potato chips at Jimmy John's.