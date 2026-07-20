6 Jimmy John's Ordering Hacks Everyone Should Know

Craving an Italian sub sandwich that's packed with meat, crisp veggies, and all the cheese your heart desires? Several chain restaurants are known for their subs, including some that are vastly underrated. But perhaps one of the best-known and most celebrated of them is Jimmy John's. It boasts a variety of cold and toasted sandwiches, plus wraps and a few different desserts. With so many fresh-tasting items on the menu, it's a solid place to stop for lunches and light dinners when you don't feel like cooking.

Although Jimmy John's standard orders are great options, there are ways you can hack the menu to make for a better ordering — and eating — experience at the sandwich chain. Trying to get the most bang for your buck? We've got you covered on that front. Looking for a way to cut down on the carbs? There are hacks for that too. By knowing some of these helpful tips and tricks, you can better ensure you're getting exactly what you want from the restaurant. With chain restaurant prices increasing, it only makes sense to find a way to make your order count. These are the Jimmy John's ordering hacks you need to know the next time you visit.