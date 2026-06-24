I Tried Jimmy John's New Buffalo-Inspired Fetty Wap Collaboration.  Here's What Stole The Show

Jimmy John's has always allured to the masses, having started its reign in the sandwich shop industry by gaining massive popularity with college students who found the chain's "Freaky Fast" slogan appealing. The chain boasts that it uses fresh ingredients despite its speedy turnaround time, meaning the sandwich you waited just a few minutes for shouldn't lack quality. The franchise has long known how to hold a crowd's attention, and one way it has done that — besides speed — is through celebrity collaborations.

Jimmy John's newest collaboration is with rapper Fetty Wap, who has made headlines in the past few months after his newest album released, "Zavier," which came just two months after his release from prison. The collaboration, called the #1738 Fetty W(r)ap Meal, features a brand-new Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap and Buffalo-flavored Jimmy Chips. The meal is aptly named after the rapper's hit song "1738."

With the release of the new album, fans have quickly taken to the internet to express their joy that summer 2026 could be reminiscent of summer 2015 and 2016, the years many of the rapper's songs were gaining traction on the internet and many of them hit the Billboard Hot 100 list. Jimmy John's releasing a meal in partnership with Fetty Wap is meant to add to that perfect-summer feeling. Here, I will share whether I think that summer feeling is accomplished through the Fetty W(r)ap, and whether this meal is worth purchasing.

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