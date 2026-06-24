I Tried Jimmy John's New Buffalo-Inspired Fetty Wap Collaboration. Here's What Stole The Show
Jimmy John's has always allured to the masses, having started its reign in the sandwich shop industry by gaining massive popularity with college students who found the chain's "Freaky Fast" slogan appealing. The chain boasts that it uses fresh ingredients despite its speedy turnaround time, meaning the sandwich you waited just a few minutes for shouldn't lack quality. The franchise has long known how to hold a crowd's attention, and one way it has done that — besides speed — is through celebrity collaborations.
Jimmy John's newest collaboration is with rapper Fetty Wap, who has made headlines in the past few months after his newest album released, "Zavier," which came just two months after his release from prison. The collaboration, called the #1738 Fetty W(r)ap Meal, features a brand-new Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap and Buffalo-flavored Jimmy Chips. The meal is aptly named after the rapper's hit song "1738."
With the release of the new album, fans have quickly taken to the internet to express their joy that summer 2026 could be reminiscent of summer 2015 and 2016, the years many of the rapper's songs were gaining traction on the internet and many of them hit the Billboard Hot 100 list. Jimmy John's releasing a meal in partnership with Fetty Wap is meant to add to that perfect-summer feeling. Here, I will share whether I think that summer feeling is accomplished through the Fetty W(r)ap, and whether this meal is worth purchasing.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Methodology
My evaluation is based on whether the flavor of the wrap and the chips deliver what I was expecting. In other words, does this Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap really taste like Buffalo ranch, and do the chips match that flavor as well? I also based my evaluation on the expectation for fresh, high-quality ingredients that Jimmy John's has set forth throughout its time in the sandwich industry.
Taste test: Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap
The Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap is served cold in a soft flour tortilla, which makes it the perfect wrap for the summer. The chicken is thick and moderately sauced, which I appreciate because there also seems to be sauce drizzled over the veggies (including onion, celery, carrots, lettuce, and tomato). The sauces include Buffalo Wild Wings Medium Buffalo Sauce and a zesty ranch. The two combine for a wrap that is only mildly spicy. The Buffalo sauce adds more flavor than actual heat; there is certainly a tang from the sauce combination, but not too much by way of spice.
The tomato was crunchy, while the lettuce was a bit soggy. Personally, I am a fan of soggy foods, but I am aware I'm in the minority on that front, and I think the texture of the vegetables may be disheartening to some customers. However, between the sauces and the juiciness of the tomato, this wrap is definitely not dry. The chain serves it with mayo on the side, but as an avid mayo user, I don't think you need it here.
The Buffalo sauce is thinner in consistency than other store-bought Buffalo sauces I've had, and I'd say it's even thinner than the mayo. The viscosity of the sauce is what I think makes the spice a bit tamer, which leads to a wrap that tastes like eating a cool, well-dressed salad. Jimmy John's certainly delivers on the freshness of the wrap, and though the Buffalo flavor could be more pungent, the lack of spice in the sauce makes it a wrap accessible to everyone.
Taste test: Buffalo-flavored Jimmy Chips
Going into this taste test, I was certain that the Buffalo-flavored Jimmy Chips would be just a side character to the main attraction (the Buffalo chicken wrap). But I was wrong. For me, these Jimmy Chips were the star of the show. They tasted exactly like Buffalo, more than any Buffalo-flavored food I have ever tried. The chips are tangy, spicy, and sour in all the right ways, and they are pleasantly crunchy. When eaten with the wrap, the crunch of the chips makes up for the lack of crunch in the lettuce.
The chips were very spicy — I say that as someone who can handle a good amount of spice. The more chips I ate, the more my mouth burned, and that level of spice started to become uncomfortable about halfway through the bag. The saving grace for the chips was that the wrap itself wasn't too spicy — in that way, the two make a good pair. The Jimmy Chips certainly surprised me, and I think Jimmy John's certainly delivered on flavor here. I would visit the chain just to purchase a bag of these chips.
Final thoughts
Jimmy John's hasn't had a Buffalo chicken wrap on its menu since 2024, and my conclusion after trying this Fetty W(r)ap meal is that the brand — along with the rapper it partnered with to make it — knows how to make a comeback. This combination works well together. While the wrap did not blow my mind the way the chips did, the former was much more manageable and enjoyable to eat the entirety of, as the chips were very, very spicy. The pair balances itself out, making this a good quick meal for Buffalo chicken lovers and spice newbies alike.
It is not the best wrap I have ever had, but for a fast-food sandwich chain, it doesn't need to be. The Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap delivers on Jimmy John's goal to deliver fresh ingredients. If you are looking for nostalgia — for both Jimmy John's and summer 2016 — the #1738 Fetty W(r)ap Meal should be your order this summer.
Price and availability
The #1738 Fetty W(r)ap Meal is a limited-time menu offering at Jimmy John's and comes with the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap, the Buffalo-flavored Jimmy Chips, and a drink. The meal will be available at participating stores nationwide on June 29.
Following the meal's release, Jimmy John's will offer a special discount to its JJ Rewards members; from July 6 to 9, the meal will be just $6.79, a callback to the rapper's famed song "679." Otherwise, the meal will range from approximately $13 to $15, depending on location.