The Discontinued McDonald's Celebrity Collab We Still Miss Today

Since the early 90s, McDonald's has teamed up with celebrities to offer special menu items to the masses. The smart marketing strategy has translated into serious dollars for the brand and a few unforgettable recipes for customers visiting the Golden Arches. One of the first collaborations was between the fast-food chain and Michael Jordan. The convergence of forces resulted in the McJordan Special combo, a limited-time order of a McJordan burger, which was made with Jordan's favorite toppings, fries, and a drink.

The napkin-demanding burger was sold for under $2 and was placed on menus at around 350 locations in the Chicago area. Soon, word got out about the bacon-topped quarter-pounder topped with barbecue sauce, mustard, onions, cheese, and pickles, and demand for the McJordan encouraged McDonald's executives to keep the order around longer than originally planned. The McJordan Special was moved into more stores and more states, and some franchises offered unique deals like discounts corresponding to the number of points Jordan would score in a game.