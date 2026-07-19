9 Things Jimmy John's Employees Know That Customers Don't

Back in the 1980s, Jimmy John's opened its first-ever sandwich shop in Charleston, Illinois. And, given there are currently more than 2,700 locations, the business obviously proved to be a big hit. Today, it's still slinging sandwiches across the country, competing with the likes of other sandwich giants like Subway and Jersey Mike's.

If you're a Jimmy John's regular, you might assume that you know all there is to know about the chain. However, the people who know the most are, of course, the ones who spend their lives behind the scenes: The employees. But we weren't satisfied with not letting them share that knowledge. So, we took a little trip to the Jimmy John's corner of Reddit to figure out what these workers know that humble customers don't.

Below are the findings of our very serious investigation into the sandwich chain. Just a warning, you're about to encounter some seriously strong feelings about bread. Specifically, French bread. And also salt and pepper. Let's go.