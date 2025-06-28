Subway Vs Jimmy John's: Which Makes The Better Roast Beef Sub?

Roast beef may be the pinnacle of the classic American sandwich. You can't go wrong with some quality sliced beef atop a nice, freshly baked roll with well-chosen toppings. Subway and Jimmy John's are two of the most popular places to grab a quick sammie in the U.S., each specializing in a variety of signature subs, along with nearly all of the same standard offerings. In effect, both places should be able to make a killer roast beef sandwich, one that creates that lingering crave in your taste buds long after the last bite is put away. It's for this reason that I set out on a rainy day to visit both locations with meat on my mind, and the fateful question lingering in the back of my head: which roast beef sub is supreme?

Jimmy John's "Big John," is one of the chain's classic, original offerings. As for Subway, roast beef can be had in a ton of different ways. To ensure an even playing field, I didn't toast the bread on either sandwich. At Subway, I mirrored the composition of the Big John: both came with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Then I went home and set up the sandwiches, noting how the Big John was longer and skinnier, while Subway's roast beef had more thickness. As I ate, I made sure to take measure of the bread as well as the toppings, along the lines of freshness, taste, and compatibility with the beef. Most importantly, when it came to judging the roast beef itself, I obviously tried it inside the rest of the sandwich, but also had a bite or two on its own.