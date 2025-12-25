8 Jimmy John's Sandwiches You Should Think Twice About Ordering

Oh, Jimmy John's. It was the place that you ordered from at 3 a.m. in college when the idea of microwaving a plastic cup of mac and cheese sounded downright repulsive. You may know it as the best sandwich joint to eat from if you prefer a really, really soggy sandwich, or perhaps you're more familiar with its history of union-busting and preventing its workers from organizing for fairer working standards. Despite those issues, it's a sub chain that has its fair share of followers.

But even if you love the sandwiches the shop is serving up, you've probably already realized that not everything on the menu is particularly delicious. Although some sandwiches from Jimmy John's are well-balanced and well-constructed, still others get the flavors all wrong, don't deliver the proper ratio of meat to veggies, or are otherwise no-gos on the chain's menu.

We've consulted the internet — and done some tasting of our own — to bring you the Jimmy John's sandwiches you should think twice about ordering. If one of these sandwiches is already your fave, go ahead and enjoy. But if you're trying to find something new to try from the chain, you may want to steer clear of these specific selections.