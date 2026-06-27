Jimmy John's Vs Jersey Mike's: Which Chain Makes The Best Italian Sub?

You may have gone to a Jersey Mike's or a Jimmy John's before. You may have gone to both. You may have even gotten the two confused. It's understandable. Both sandwich chains promote their use of fresh, high-quality ingredients, bread baked in-house, and hand-sliced meats and cheeses. What are their differences? Well, as evidenced by its name, Jersey Mike's staked more of a geographical claim, aligning itself with the Northeastern sandwich style and traditions. This may be because Jersey Mike's claims to be one of the original sub sandwich spots in the U.S. But call it a sub, grinder, hero, or a hoagie, both places are focused on churning out big sandwiches stuffed with meat and cheese. And any sandwich shop worth its salt will have an Italian sub.

This iconic Italian-American classic is all about cured meats piled high, creamy provolone cheese, crisp veggies, and a tangy dressing. When done right, there's nothing better. But which of these two sandwich-slinging chains does the Italian sub justice? I tried the Italian sub from both Jersey Mike's and Jimmy John's to see. I wanted to know which one measured up to the salty, spicy, tangy standard that Italian sandwiches are known for. Which one had just the right amount of creamy cheese? Which had the refreshing bite of fresh lettuce coupled with the zing of vinegar? I had to find out.