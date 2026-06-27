Jimmy John's Vs Jersey Mike's: Which Chain Makes The Best Italian Sub?
You may have gone to a Jersey Mike's or a Jimmy John's before. You may have gone to both. You may have even gotten the two confused. It's understandable. Both sandwich chains promote their use of fresh, high-quality ingredients, bread baked in-house, and hand-sliced meats and cheeses. What are their differences? Well, as evidenced by its name, Jersey Mike's staked more of a geographical claim, aligning itself with the Northeastern sandwich style and traditions. This may be because Jersey Mike's claims to be one of the original sub sandwich spots in the U.S. But call it a sub, grinder, hero, or a hoagie, both places are focused on churning out big sandwiches stuffed with meat and cheese. And any sandwich shop worth its salt will have an Italian sub.
This iconic Italian-American classic is all about cured meats piled high, creamy provolone cheese, crisp veggies, and a tangy dressing. When done right, there's nothing better. But which of these two sandwich-slinging chains does the Italian sub justice? I tried the Italian sub from both Jersey Mike's and Jimmy John's to see. I wanted to know which one measured up to the salty, spicy, tangy standard that Italian sandwiches are known for. Which one had just the right amount of creamy cheese? Which had the refreshing bite of fresh lettuce coupled with the zing of vinegar? I had to find out.
Methodology
Both sandwiches were evaluated based on the individual taste and texture of each ingredient, as well as in the final product. The construction of each sandwich was also a key factor — I noted the ratio of ingredients, the order of placement, and how well the sandwich held up. While I evaluated these partly on their overall sandwich quality, they were also judged on their quality as Italian subs. While there is no absolute standard for an Italian sub sandwich, certain aspects are reasonably expected, such as a tangy condiment, provolone cheese, and an assortment of Italian cured meats.
Both sandwiches were ordered with their standard ingredients and no customizations. Both were also eaten at room temperature within 30 minutes of purchase. Certain ingredients, like the bread and the tomatoes, were sampled separately to get a better idea of their texture and flavor.
Taste test: Jimmy John's
While the Jimmy John's sandwich menu has several riffs on Italian sandwiches in its Favorites section, The Vito in the Originals section is clearly its version of the classic deli mainstay. The white French-style bread is not fully cut, leaving it as a connected loaf. This is my preferred method of cutting bread for sandwich-building, as it prevents ingredient spillage and preserves structural integrity. It has salami, capocollo, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and white onion, and then mine had an additional layer of lettuce beneath the meats. The whole thing is dressed with oil and vinegar and seasoned with dried oregano and basil.
While just two types of cured meat are pretty minimal for an Italian sandwich, the two on the Vito are well-balanced choices. They have flavors and textures that both contrast and complement one another. But no matter how many kinds of meat an Italian sub has, or what they are, there needs to be a substantial amount. The layer of meat was meager, and while the thinly sliced provolone was tasty, it too fell into the background. That's because there was just as much lettuce on this sandwich as every other ingredient combined. I had to open the sandwich to even find the onion, and the tomatoes were mealy. The dressing and seasonings were nice, but only bolstered the feeling that I was eating a lettuce sandwich, not the meaty monstrosity that an Italian sandwich should be.
Taste test: Jersey Mike's
The Original Italian from Jersey Mike's uses most of the same ingredients as the Vito. Like the Jimmy John's sub, this sub comes with provolone cheese. If you get the sandwich "Mike's Way," as I did, it is topped with shredded lettuce, onion, tomato, oil and vinegar, salt and pepper, and dried oregano. The Original Italian comes on an Italian-style loaf, not a French loaf like Jimmy John's, and it includes salami, capocollo, ham, prosciuttini, and pepperoni.
To start, this sandwich had some construction issues. For one thing, the bread was sliced completely in half, leading ingredients to slip-slide their way out of the sandwich. Everything from lettuce to salami was a flight risk. Secondly, the amount of oil this thing was doused with was absolutely out of control. It soaked through two layers of paper packaging, leaving the bread hopelessly soggy in some spots and completely oil-slicked. Despite these problems, the bread stood up to its ingredients, and things stayed together for the most part. The lettuce, while over-dressed, was in the right ratio with the meat. The meat layer was nice and thick, with thinly sliced pieces creating a lovely array of textures and flavors. The vinegar, tomato, and onion added needed sharpness to round everything off.
Verdict
While the Jersey Mike's Italian sub had some glaring issues, it came out on top because it pulled through where it really counts. The array of meats contributed a variety of different flavors and textures. Some were tender and silky, while others were dense with more bite. Some were strongly seasoned with garlic and pepper, while others were subtly sweet and salty. The Jimmy John's Vito did a good job achieving this balance with only two kinds of meat, but there was just so little meat to speak of compared to the Original Italian. Some sandwiches don't need to be meat-heavy, but the Italian sub is not one of them.
The bread from Jersey Mike's was also superior in this context; the sturdy Italian bread could stand up to its ingredients (though all that oil almost destroyed it). The French bread at Jimmy John's just doesn't have the right heft and chew for an Italian sub, though I did think it was tasty. Both sandwiches were well-seasoned, but the abundance of lettuce on the Vito made for a veritable salad. On the Original Italian, the lettuce was just enough to provide a refreshing flavor and crisp texture to balance the fatty meat and cheese. The tomatoes, onions, dressing, and seasonings all came through to make for a very respectable Italian sandwich. But next time, I'll have to ask them: Please, can you go easy on the oil?
Price and availability
Both Jimmy John's and Jersey Mike's have locations across the country and around the globe. The vast majority of both companies' locations are franchises. While Jersey Mike's has at least one location in all 50 states, Jimmy John's has locations in only 44 states; there are none in New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Rhode Island, Alaska, or Hawaii. Additionally, there are more Jersey Mike's shops than Jimmy John's. There are over 3,300 Jersey Mike's locations globally, compared to over 2,600 for Jimmy John's.
These two Italian sandwiches are on their respective chain's standardized menu, so they should typically be available at all locations. However, the price may vary based on location and franchise owner. The Original Italian cost $12.30 at my local Jersey Mike's, and the Vito from Jimmy John's cost $10.70. According to the brand's website, the Original Italian is 960 calories, but that doesn't include the Mike's Way additions. The Vito is 580 calories.