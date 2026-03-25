The 12 Most Iconic Italian-American Sandwiches

Many of the sandwiches we refer to as Italian sandwiches in America are usually not Italian at all. Rather, they are Italian-American creations, developed by immigrants from Italy or their descendants to suit a fast-paced lifestyle in their new country, joining the long sandwich tradition in the United States.



Most people grabbing a favorite sandwich during their lunch break don't give much thought to the history of these bready combinations. As someone who has written about the history of Italian food in the U.S. and in Italy, I have probably thought about it too much. I have also eaten too many hefty sandwiches over the years, which is why I wanted to create a list of some of the most popular ones and their origins.

The most iconic Italian-American sandwiches span both hot and cold, and both widespread and obscure. A few can be found coast-to-coast, while others are a specialty of just a particular region or even a neighborhood. What these diverse sandwiches have in common is that they are robustly flavored, usually meat-centric, and show their Italian-American heritage. Although their ethnic origin is the same, many have been assimilated into all facets of American culinary life and have become not just Italian-American sandwiches, but true American sandwiches. Here are the ones you should know.