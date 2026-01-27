The Worst Italian Sub Comes From This Popular Chain

You likely won't find them in Italy, but Italian subs are a cornerstone of American cuisine. Visit any deli or popular chain restaurant, and you're guaranteed to find some variation of it. Maybe your favorite features mozzarella instead of provolone, or is served on focaccia instead of a sub roll. Whatever it may be, odds are, it adds something unique to the sandwich. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case with Subway's 5-Meat Italian Sub, which ranked dead last in our popular chain Italian sub ranking.

Subway's 5-Meat Italian sub just didn't cut it, primarily due to the presence of one ingredient that dominated the rest of the sandwich: roast beef. It's marketed as a 5-meat sub, but the roast beef's flavor and texture — along with the turkey and ham — completely overpower the cured meats, which are typically at the center of a traditional Italian sub.

We're not alone in this opinion, either. One Redditor said, "Roast beef on an Italian footlong is a choice," while another joked, "Ah yes, roast beef, the cornerstone of a proper Italian sub." We're not saying that roast beef has no place on an Italian sub. In some contexts, we're sure it could taste good. Then again, the Italian beef sandwich already exists for a reason.