Cracker Barrel Vs Waffle House: I Tried Both To Find Out Which Chain Has The Better Breakfast

One of my favorite simple pleasures in life is being a few hours into a long drive after waking up before dawn to hit the road. As the sun starts creeping over the horizon, your stomach starts crying out for breakfast. Then you spot the logo for your favorite breakfast chain on a blue road sign, peaking out from the morning fog. Oh, what a feeling.

There aren't a ton of sit-down chain restaurants for breakfast out there. They're usually found right off the interstate or in busy commuter areas, reserved as a cozy rest stop for weary travelers. Of these comfort-forward chains, both Waffle House and Cracker Barrel stand tall as two of the nation's favorites. Waffle House — with its old-school diner aesthetic and 24-hour service — appeals to both older folks who enjoy something simple and late-night rabble-rousers. Cracker Barrel is geared more towards the former. Still, both are famous for their traditional country breakfasts and iconic morning classics. But which chain does a better sit-down, comforting breakfast?

I visited both chains to compare their morning options in the ultimate best-breakfast showdown. I ordered equivalent items at both spots and evaluated them based on freshness and quality (not personal preference). Now, when you see both a tempting Cracker Barrel billboard and that weirdly comforting yellow Waffle House sign beckoning you at the same exit, you'll know which spot is worth the pit stop.