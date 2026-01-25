Waffle House's Best-Selling Menu Item Isn't Its Famous Hash Browns Or Waffles

Waffle House is one of the nation's most beloved breakfast chains. Even Anthony Bourdain crowned it his favorite 24-hour diner. And while waffles and hash browns are some of the best things to order at Waffle House, the chain's best-selling menu item is eggs.

According to Waffle House's Beyond the Menu statistics, eggs top the list of top sellers per year and over the chain's 70-year tenure. Every year, Waffle House cooks 272 million eggs, over a hundred million more orders than the second-best seller, hashbrowns. This makes sense, considering eggs are a part of most of Waffle House's most popular meals. They're on every one of Waffle House's breakfast sandwiches. Eggs top the signature hashbrown bowl and sausage egg, and grits bowl, not to mention the Delmonico steak and eggs. Plus, the menu has two sections devoted to eggs: Egg breakfast combos and Toddle House omelets. Waffle House is famous for its cheesy scrambled eggs, featuring buttery, creamy eggs with gooey American cheese stirred in. Copycat recipes galore, trying to replicate the House cheese eggs for home cooks.

Unfortunately, Waffle House will now charge you an extra 50 cents per egg due to national price surges. This hikes up the prices of all the yummy combo dishes that eggs form a part of, but die-hard Waffle House fans remain faithful. After all, Waffle House's prices are unbeatable, even after tacking an extra dollar on for a pair of eggs.