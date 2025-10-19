The Restaurant Chain That Claimed To Be The Top Seller Of T-Bone Steaks

There's a line out the door at your favorite steakhouse on a Friday night, per usual. Reservations booked up weeks ago, and no matter how badly you're craving a thick piece of meat, you're not getting a seat at those white-linen tables any time soon. Your dream of picking up a steak knife doesn't need to be entirely squashed, though. You can hang up the fancy dress shirt, swap out the high heels for flip-flops, and head to Waffle House for a well-done T-bone steak — the very restaurant that claimed to serve the most T-bone steaks in the world.

In 2011, Waffle House put out (of all things) a Facebook status claiming to be the "world's leading server of T-bone steaks," which is a steak best served grilled, according to our guide to different cuts of steak. When you consider the fact that Waffle House is one of the only restaurants open so late (or often open all night) serving any kind of steak, sure, this claim doesn't seem all too outlandish. It's worth noting, though, that in the very same post that boasts its claim to fame, Waffle House also announced the retirement of the T-bone steak — which never happened. So, perhaps it's best to take this "fact" with a grain of salt. Or, should we say, with a grain of garlic salt.