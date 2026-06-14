11 Cracker Barrel Side Dishes To Try And 8 To Skip
Eating at a Cracker Barrel is an experience that lands at the intersection of restaurant dining and going to grandma's house for dinner. From the moment you set foot in the establishment, you're overcome by nostalgia and childlike wonder as you pass the novelty candies, trinkets, and homey treasures that fill the old country store. Then, as you get further in, you realize everything you've seen so far, from the rockers at the front to the fire lit inside, is urging you to sit and stay awhile. Some may call it a gimmick. But Cracker Barrel knows it's just a small taste of that Southern hospitality.
Out of it all, though, the menu might just be the most comforting part of the entire experience. It offers a sprawling spread of home-cookin' comfort foods, with so much variety that it feels like grandma spent days in the kitchen preparing the feast. And she really shows off her skills in the sides section of the menu, where countless options await.
Side dishes are often overlooked, but they have the power to make or break a meal. At Cracker Barrel, they're just about what you'd expect, ranging from Southern staples like fried okra and turnip greens to classics like mashed potatoes and green beans. They all fit the theme, but not all bring the same level of charm to the table. And after trying nearly every single one, I'm offering my own advice on which ones deserve a second helping.
Try: Campfire Potato Chips
I'm not usually one to order potato chips at a restaurant. There's a time and place for chips, and usually that's on the privacy of your own couch, where no one can see your greasy fingers or judge you as you shake the bag's last few crumbs into your mouth. But that being said, I do think these Campfire potato chips are worth a try.
They're actually a new feature as of 2026 that combines Cracker Barrel's Campfire Meal seasoning with kettle-cooked chips. To me, they taste mostly peppery with a hint of smokiness. But they're crunchy to the max and plenty satisfying. They aren't advertised with a dipping sauce on the website, but a side of ranch was included in my order, and the two made for a worthy pairing. A touch of herb-infused creaminess to offset the peppery spice.
Skip: Macaroni & Cheese
It takes a lot for me to pass on macaroni and cheese, but this recipe simply didn't cut it. The description makes it seem like it's your typical Southern mac and cheese. Chunky elbow noodles are covered in cheese before being baked in the oven — casserole style. But when I caught a glimpse of my own helping, my first worry was that it was far from a generous scoop, and second, that it wasn't nearly cheesy enough. This initial suspicion was correct.
It's more bland and oily than rich and cheese covered. I would guess something like Colby Jack or just plain American cheese was used, based on the muted flavor, and beyond a few specks of what look like black pepper, nothing else steps up to fill that void in taste. Next.
Try: Broccoli
At a place like Cracker Barrel, you have to take every chance you get to add some green and nutrition to your plate. The broccoli is a great way to do that. The bright florets are a nice break from all the carbs and fried fare, and it actually tastes pretty good.
It's steamed, so it comes out tender but not mushy at all. This was even after sitting in a to-go cup for the trip home, so in the restaurant, I imagine it holds up even better. The chain also doctors it up a touch with what tastes like a light savory blend of salt and maybe garlic powder. It's just enough to give it some oomph.
Skip: Carrots
I waffled back and forth about the carrots for a while, but I ultimately decided they were better left on the menu. My largest complaint is that it seems as though they could have been dumped into my cup straight from a store-bought can of carrots. They have that same ultra-soft texture that almost disintegrates in your mouth on impact, and the flavor isn't as perky as what you would get from a fresh carrot.
It does seem like something sweet was added in — perhaps just a quick sprinkle of brown sugar. But if you're going to go the candied carrot route, I say lean fully in. This just comes across like a lazy attempt.
Try: Seasoned Rice
Don't let looks deceive you. This appears to be just a boring serving of brown rice — one that I probably would have passed up at a potluck or buffet. But when you take a closer look, you realize it's actually been dressed up with butter and seasonings. And suddenly, I'm on board again.
It's cooked to a nice texture: tender and fluffy rather than mushy or clumped. Each grain is plump and infused with plenty of flavor. The seasoning seems like some straightforward combination of salt and garlic powder, similar to what was sprinkled on the broccoli, but it works well. I could see myself ordering it alongside a plate of a fan-favorite entree like the smokehouse grilled chicken or even with a steak meal for some extra substance.
Skip: Coleslaw
I can respect a good coleslaw. At the same time, though, I'm one of those people who doesn't hesitate to trade out the coleslaw at Raising Cane's for an extra piece of Texas toast. And when it comes to Cracker Barrel's version, I'd swap it out for just about anything else, as well.
As a mix of green cabbage, red cabbage, and carrots in a coleslaw dressing, it comes out soupier than I would have preferred. That also equated to a more washed-out flavor. So, while it's crunchy and the slightest bit sweet, it's not nearly tangy enough or impressive enough to warrant another order from me.
Try: Dumplins
You can never go wrong with a cup of Cracker Barrel dumplins. I've even seen members of my family order an entire meal of chicken n' dumplins, and then double down with an extra order of dumplings on the side. Does it sound crazy? Yes. Do I understand the obsession? Also yes. The pillowy little dough pockets just hit the spot every time. Swimming in a creamy chicken broth-based gravy, they're the ultimate comfort food — a stick-to-your-ribs dish that speaks to the soul. Even when they're a touch oversalted, or they're gummier than usual, I still gobble them down.
Just one point of clarification, though: The side of dumplins does not come with chicken added in. That's an upgrade reserved for full lunch or dinner platters only.
Try: Fried Cinnamon Apples
Another Cracker Barrel must. I don't care that they're more dessert than side dish. Something this delicious can claim to be anything it wants. The fried cinnamon apples are essentially just an apple pie, minus the crust. Each apple slice is baked down to a tender, juicy texture and bathed in a sticky-sweet glaze. They're sugary, but not overwhelmingly so. Instead, that sweetness is balanced by the comforting taste of warm spice. Yum.
They can be enjoyed throughout your meal. But if you really are opposed to that, you can save them until the end. Try slathering one of your complementary buttermilk biscuits with butter, scooping your apples on top, and drizzling with honey for a makeshift dessert. You won't regret it.
Skip: Fried Okra
Cuisine doesn't get more Southern than fried okra. It's a staple once you cross that Mason-Dixon line, and a beloved one at that. As an adventurous eater with some Southern roots in my family, I'm a fan of the dish. I have no qualms with the vegetable, and I tend to get along with anything fried. That said, I'm going to have to pass on Cracker Barrel's fried okra.
The texture of the okra itself is fine. It's not too slimy and not too chewy — similar to that of a jalapeño tucked inside a well-made jalapeño popper. It's the breading that's lackluster and mushy. Plus, as a whole, each little bite has minimal flavor. I would definitely come prepared with a robust dipping sauce if I faced this side again.
Try: Green Beans
A completely different kind of veggie compared to the broccoli. But tasty in its own way. These are down-home country green beans. That means there's no snap or freshness to them at all. They're not steamed, but rather slow simmered with bits of white onion and what tastes like bacon grease (at least, this is what I'm assuming happens behind the scenes, based on the taste). They're tender, rich, and smoky. I will admit they can be a little greasy. By the time you load them onto your fork alongside a sliver of country fried steak and a scoop of mashed potatoes, though, you can hardly tell.
Are they the right choice if you're looking for a healthy vegetable side dish? Probably not. But that's never stopped me before.
Skip: Pinto Beans
The pinto beans follow a similar style to the green beans. They're slow simmered and flavored with what Cracker Barrel calls a "hint of pork seasoning." What it doesn't tell you, but shows you clear as day, is that there are also little bits of ham thrown in alongside the beans.
I was hoping for a hearty ham and bean soup kind of dish. What I got was a bowlful of mush with a strange smoky aftertaste. I think this particular batch may have been overcooked, because it turned into more of a refried bean paste. Dry and off-putting, it's not the kind of side dish that's elevating any meal.
Try: Turnip Greens
Ham makes one more sneaky appearance on the sides menu, this time mingling with a helping of cooked turnip greens. It doesn't seem to be the same kind of ham that was canoodling with the pinto beans, though. These are shreds rather than chunks, and the flavor is far more agreeable.
The tender nature of the turnip greens is on full display. A few chewy spots pop up here and there, but for the most part, they're noticeably softer than their collard green cousins. Their earthy taste pairs well with the salty ham, and the bitterness that sometimes accompanies turnip greens is kept to a manageable level. It's a side I would certainly return to.
Try: Hashbrown Casserole
Let's slip into something a little more starchy. Cracker Barrel has no shortage of potato-based and starch-filled sides, and this just so happens to be one of the best. I mean, it's hard to go wrong with a pile of spuds, cheese, and onions. Shredded like hash browns, the potatoes are mostly soft with some crisp at the edges. Then, most of the flavor comes from melty Colby and a pinch of salt and pepper. The best part, though, is that you can order the casserole for breakfast alongside your bacon and eggs or have it for dinner. It's served all day long and goes with just about anything.
And just when you thought it couldn't get any better, it also comes in a loaded form, topped with even more cheese and bacon crumbles. Yes please.
Skip: Mashed Potatoes with Sawmill Gravy
Mashed potatoes are served in a few different formats at Cracker Barrel: plain, loaded, with brown gravy, and with sawmill gravy. I opted for the latter because it sounded the most intriguing, and I wasn't going to let my potatoes go undressed.
Unfortunately, neither the spuds nor the gravy gave me much to work with. The potatoes sit somewhere between smooth and lumpy, but without much butteriness or any other defining flavor. The gravy isn't much of an improvement. It's a creamy white Southern-style gravy that's known for its peppery notes, and it's certainly peppery, but it doesn't have that much else going for it. Overall, the side is simply blah. I'm not even sure a swap for brown gravy instead would have helped.
Try: Steak Fries
Of course, Cracker Barrel doesn't deny us a classic order of french fries (I think spud lovers may riot if they didn't). Out of all the different fry types to choose from, the restaurant goes the steak fry route and covers them in a sprinkle of garlic salt. They're additionally supposed to come with a ramekin of ketchup. I didn't receive mine, but even without it, this side earned my stamp of approval.
Despite their stint in the to-go box, the fries still had a respectable texture — not audibly crispy but still structured on the outside and fluffy on the inside. Flavor-wise, the salt and light oiliness were just enough to keep me coming back for "just one more."
Try: Hashbrown Casserole Tots
The chain's beloved hash brown casserole, but this time, in tot form. What's not to love about that? This ingenious dish was first introduced in 2021, and as of 2026, it's back and just as good as ever. It's as simple as it sounds. The restaurant takes its hash brown casserole (complete with potatoes, Colby cheese, and onions), forms it into a tot shape, and fries it up. And voila, you have a fast-food-like finger food that's crispy, oily, and salty — just downright hard to resist. Some are cheesier than others. But it's worth munching through the lot just to find that cheesy holy grail.
They didn't appear to come with anything to dunk them in. But they're almost begging to be paired with something like ranch, sour cream, or even a tangy honey mustard (all of which are available at Cracker Barrel).
Skip: Onion Petals
The best thing about the onion petals at Cracker Barrel is probably the sauce that comes with them. These are actually listed as a premium side on the menu, so they'll cost you a bit more. But I wouldn't recommend splurging in this case. There's hardly any crunch to the breading, and similar to the crust in the fried okra, it lacks flavor and seasonings. They're supposedly sprinkled with garlic salt, though my batch seemed sparse in that department. Many of the petals were also fairly hollow, with just tiny slivers of slimy onion.
The sauce, on the other hand, now that's something you should try. Known as the chain's country comeback sauce, it's creamy with a mustard tang and a bit of a bite similar to that of horseradish. I will certainly be ordering it alongside a plate of crispy tender dippers during my next visit.
Try: Loaded Baked Potato
Instead of mashed potatoes, go with the loaded baked potato at Cracker Barrel. It's the safer option and one that you can dress up or down just as much as you want. It automatically comes with what looks and tastes like shredded cheddar cheese, bacon crumbles, butter, and sour cream, and it's also supposed to have a sprinkle of green onions, though I don't think I got any. Either way, though, it was tasty.
I received quite the plump potato, so it was both filling and flavorful. The bacon crumbles were the only questionable part. Something about the texture threw me off. Otherwise, I was on board with all the toppings. There was also a bit of coarse salt lining the skin. So, obviously, I was tempted to nibble on part of that, as well — there are more nutrients there than in the potato flesh, after all.
Skip: Bacon Mac & Cheese
Loading up the side of macaroni and cheese with bacon, Parmesan cheese, and green onions doesn't make it much better. I know. I was just as surprised as you probably are.
The extra ingredients do hide some of the defects. I will give them that. The smokiness from the bacon crumbles distracts you right off the bat, and the breadcrumbs on top trick you into thinking you're getting a gourmet-style dish. But underneath all the fluff, it's still the same mediocre mac and cheese that lacks cheesiness and flavor. You also start to realize that the bacon is more fatty than savory, the breadcrumbs are more soggy than crisp, and the Parmesan cheese doesn't make a significant difference. This is essentially just trying to put lipstick on a dish that failed to nail the basics from the start. But I see through the disguise.
Methodology
I scooped up all the side dishes on the Cracker Barrel menu, with the exception of a few variations, like loaded hash brown casserole or other gravy options for mashed potatoes that felt superfluous. Ultimately, I ended up with 19 different options to sample — most of which fall into the category of either veggies or carbs. I ordered them all to go and tried them at home.
As I tasted each one, I looked at overall taste and texture, giving some leeway because of the to-go aspect. I wanted sides that were flavorful enough to stand on their own, but that would also go really well with a Southern-style meal. This last piece was important. Each dish needed to match Cracker Barrel's vibe, that overarching theme of home-cookin' comfort food. Based on all of the above, I decided if a side was worthy of another order or not — the type of dish that makes you want to fully finish your meal instead of leaving grub on your plate and playing another game of Peg Solitaire.