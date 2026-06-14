11 Cracker Barrel Side Dishes To Try And 8 To Skip

Eating at a Cracker Barrel is an experience that lands at the intersection of restaurant dining and going to grandma's house for dinner. From the moment you set foot in the establishment, you're overcome by nostalgia and childlike wonder as you pass the novelty candies, trinkets, and homey treasures that fill the old country store. Then, as you get further in, you realize everything you've seen so far, from the rockers at the front to the fire lit inside, is urging you to sit and stay awhile. Some may call it a gimmick. But Cracker Barrel knows it's just a small taste of that Southern hospitality.

Out of it all, though, the menu might just be the most comforting part of the entire experience. It offers a sprawling spread of home-cookin' comfort foods, with so much variety that it feels like grandma spent days in the kitchen preparing the feast. And she really shows off her skills in the sides section of the menu, where countless options await.

Side dishes are often overlooked, but they have the power to make or break a meal. At Cracker Barrel, they're just about what you'd expect, ranging from Southern staples like fried okra and turnip greens to classics like mashed potatoes and green beans. They all fit the theme, but not all bring the same level of charm to the table. And after trying nearly every single one, I'm offering my own advice on which ones deserve a second helping.