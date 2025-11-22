7 Best Canned Carrots Brands You Can Find In Stores
Canned vegetables are something you should always have stocked in your pantry. They may not be the most glamorous or exciting items on your grocery list. But they're versatile, handy in a pinch, and despite some common misconceptions, are a great source of vitamins and nutrients. Canned carrots are particularly nice to have on hand.
Now, if you're asking why, it's because carrots release more antioxidants than other veggies during the canning process — specifically beta carotene, which is essential for things like good vision, immune function, and to protect against chronic diseases. Not to mention, carrots make for a tasty side dish that most adults and kids alike can agree on. They don't get the same bad rap as something like broccoli or Brussels sprouts, which was why I set out to collect all the brands of store-bought canned carrots I could find.
Of course, I wasn't simply stocking up; rather, I was seeking to uncover the best and tastiest canned carrot options out there. After stopping at multiple national and regional grocery stores, I ended up with 10 total cans. I then tried and judged each based on standard criteria like texture, taste, and quality; for example, I considered whether or not they were non-GMO, and if the can lining was BPA-free. Taking all of this into consideration, I narrowed it down to the cream of the crop when it comes to canned carrots. Here are the seven best canned carrot brands in stores.
Del Monte Fresh Cut Sliced Carrots
Del Monte seemingly has a monopoly on canned veggies. The brand takes up some serious real estate at every standard supermarkets, including Walmart, Kroger, Target, and even spots like Walgreens or Dollar Tree. With such a large presence in stores and such a long fruit and veggie-studded history — 135 years worth — it should come as no surprise that Del Monte offers several canned carrot options.
I gathered three on my own grocery store run, and am happy to report that all three were quality pick-ups. Take note: When you're in doubt in the canned foods aisle, go with the green-labeled product. You can't go wrong. In particular, the can filled with fresh cut sliced carrots feels like the brand's staple carrot product. They're supposedly picked and packed at the peak of freshness, and they taste like it. Sliced in a range of sizes, the carrots have just a hint of sweet with a tender bite. They're also flavored with just a bit of sea salt, devoid of any genetically engineered ingredients.
Additionally, the can specifies that it's produced without the intentional addition of Bisphenol A (BPA). The real cherry on top is that, in addition to a standard 14.5-ounce can, Del Monte also offers the sliced carrots in smaller 8.25-ounce cans. It's perfect for a single-serve side dish or for recipes that only require a few ounces. That way, you're not left with an opened can of carrots you don't know what to do with.
Del Monte Harvest Sliced Carrots
I could only find Del Monte Harvest carrots in a standard 14.5-ounce. These seem pretty similar to the brand's previous fresh-cut carrots, but the more you investigate, the more you start to uncover their differences. First off, even the can design is different. This one highlights the "Harvest" line, and the imagery of a farm and rolling fields of crops appears in lighter colors, so it's more noticeable.
Then you see the carrots themselves and their significantly larger size. Some pieces measured about an inch and a half wide, clearly cut from some sizable roots. Their taste also differs. They're a bit softer than the fresh-cut version and have a sweeter, brighter flavor. Even though they're made with standard salt rather than sea salt, they also somehow carry a slightly more briny note. Just like the fresh-cut carrot can, this one notes that it's BPA-free. However, this particular one doesn't specifically mention being non-GMO, which could perhaps explain that larger size.
That's really the only drawback, though. And it's because of the bigger size that I think these would be a great pick to add to a pot roast or beef stew. I believe they would hold up well to longer cooking times and would bring a rustic and sweet carrot flavor to any dish. I'd say if you're wavering between the two, pick up Del Monte fresh-cut for eating alone as a side, and the Harvest can for cooking.
Libby's Sliced Carrots
If you blink, you might miss the Libby's brand in the aisle. With its green cans and red logo, it blends in seamlessly with the Del Monte crowd. Luckily, I was able to spot a can to compare. Libby's actually has quite a long history in the canned foods business itself – about 150 years, in fact. The company first got its start selling canned corned beef in the late 1800s, but most customers probably recognize the name from their holiday shopping list in the 21st century. The brand's canned pumpkin is undoubtedly one of its most popular products, though you may have seen its veggies on the shelf, too, including a can of sliced carrots.
The can proudly notes that the carrots are "farm fresh goodness," and I would agree. They're grown in the U.S. and have a really pleasant, natural flavor. They aren't as sweet or as salty as the Del Monte picks, though they do include sea salt. They also come in a lighter shade than most other canned carrots, but this all works in its favor. The slices still have a great earthy carrot taste and a texture that lands smack dab in between firm and uber mushy.
Additionally, Libby's ticks all the right boxes in terms of quality. The can is lined with a ValPure non-BPA coating, and the carrots are non-GMO. This makes them a dependable pantry staple that you know is made well and devoid of unwanted ingredients.
Target Good & Gather Sliced Carrots
All Good & Gather products at Target come with a promise of no synthetic colors, no high-fructose corn syrup, no artificial sweeteners, and no artificial flavors. In other words, even with something as simple as canned carrots, you know you're getting something wholesome and quality. They may not be as high-quality as the store's Good & Gather Signature products, but for a cheap, everyday essential? They do the trick.
While it's one of the most affordable canned carrot options you can find — I snagged a can for less than $1 — the taste doesn't reflect that price point. The carrots have a lightly sweet and fresh flavor that feels authentic. They're also a bit firmer than many other varieties, even after sitting in their juices, which gives them a nice bite. The pieces come in a medley of sizes (from small slices to thicker cuts) and they look surprisingly appealing overall (no blemishes or dark spots in sight). I'm also eager to try the honey butter carrot recipe outlined on the can. I think they'd pair perfectly with these already sweet and lightly salty carrots, turning them into something closer to a dessert than an on-the-side vegetable.
At my local Target, this can wasn't competing with any other brands. Not even a Del Monte version sat on the shelf. The store proudly offers just this one option, and personally, I think that's enough because they won't disappoint.
Glory Foods Seasoned Southern Style Honey Carrots
This Glory Foods can was a late addition to the taste test. I found the can hiding at my local Meijer location, and I'm happy I stumbled upon it. Glory Foods is known for its Southern-style canned and frozen foods. You'll see down-home picks like collard greens, blackeye peas, country cabbage, and cream-style skillet corn on its lineup, as well as these delicious honey carrots.
The carrots are the definition of a labor of love. They start as carrots picked at the prime of ripeness, when their flavor and color are at their best. From there, they're seasoned and slow-simmered in a bath of honey and a rich sauce made with butter, buttermilk, and butterfat. The result is carrots that you won't believe came from a can — carrots that are perhaps not the most diet-friendly but addictively sweet and succulent. They're close to what I imagine the Good & Gather carrots would taste like if you went ahead and made the honey butter recipe outlined on the can.
Simply tasting like comfort food, I also love that the carrots are a ready-to-go kind of dish — just heat and serve with no additional fuss or excessive kitchen cleanup. They can be on the table minutes after popping open the can. They might just become the favorite side dish at Sunday dinner or at the potluck holiday party, and that's pretty special for something that only requires a few dollars to buy and a few minutes to prep.
Aldi Happy Harvest Sliced Carrots
Aldi presents its own bounty of canned vegetables under its private label brand Happy Harvest. You can find all the essentials on the store's bare bones shelves, including tomatoes, potatoes, corn, green beans, peas, and, of course, sliced carrots.
Surprisingly, this isn't the most cost-effective can of carrots in the taste test. The discount grocer is beaten out by other major retailers like Target and Walmart — edged out by just a few cents. However, these carrots are still worth their salt, and I say that ironically because they are actually one of the least salty picks I came across. They're also some of the freshest. I don't know how, but they seem to taste like they were picked and canned just yesterday. They have a very unadulterated taste about them. Plus, they're juicy and plenty plump. Because of this and their milder flavor — with less salt and less sweetness — think they would be a great choice for baking into a carrot cake or even something like a carrot zucchini bread.
There are a few other bonuses as well. The can lining is made without the intentional use of BPA, so that's one less concern. There are also no artificial preservatives, and one of the best parts is that the can is covered under Aldi's Twice As Nice Guarantee. That means if you don't like them for any reason (though I don't think you'll have a problem there), the store will both replace the product and also refund your money.
Del Monte Hot Honey Sliced Carrots
This is the final Del Monte carrot offering, and I saved the best for last. These hot honey carrots are on the same level as Glory Foods when it comes to candied sweetness, not to mention their convenient, ready-to-eat approach. The only difference is they swap a classic, down-south style for a spicy twist.
The carrots are soaked in a blend of sugar, sea salt, honey, and molasses to achieve their indulgent flavor. The mixture sits really naturally on the carrots, so it doesn't come across as syrupy or artificial. They're also non-GMO, and the can features a BPA-free lining, so it's quality all around. When it comes to the "hot" part of the equation, the ingredient list doesn't disclose exactly what's causing that kick, aside from the vague mention of "natural flavor." You really only notice the spiciness at the end of each bite. It lingers on your tongue the same way a red pepper flake would, but there isn't a distinct pepper or piquant taste behind it.
Additionally, I appreciate that the can includes cooking instructions tailored to your spice preference. It says for more medium spice, cook them in the microwave, and for enhanced spice, warm them in a skillet. And if you're feeling adventurous, there's even a recipe for Honey Feta Carrots on the label. Now, that's something I'd definitely try for a unique and flavorful side dish.
Methodology
For this taste test, I gathered up 10 total cans of carrots from various grocery stores. Once I got them home, I dumped out the contents of each into a bowl and warmed them in the microwave for a couple of minutes, giving all of their natural flavors a chance to shine. From there, I tasted each brand individually, and this is when I made some cuts to the list.
In addition to all the brands shown here, I also tried store brand canned carrots from the midwestern grocery chains Meijer and Giant Eagle, as well as Walmart's Great Value brand. Needless to say, I was not impressed with these three. Despite the promising low cost, Walmart's carrots resolved to a mushy mess. Meijer's variety had a strange metallic note that made them taste sour and off-putting. And Giant Eagle's carrots had hardly any flavor at all. In addition, none of these cans specified that they were non-GMO, and Meijer and Walmart's additionally made no mention of eliminating BPA. These cans simply racked up too many strikes to recommend.
As for the rest of the brands, they excelled in every category. Each is a great choice in terms of quality, fresh flavor, and texture. Whichever one you choose comes down to your taste preferences, like whether you want honey glazed carrots, a plain and versatile batch, or maybe something a touch spicy.