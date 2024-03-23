Swap Fresh Carrots With Canned For An Easy Carrot Cake

Carrots are a beloved staple vegetable that tastes delicious raw and cooked in sweet and savory dishes alike. Even vegetable haters can get behind a comforting, sweet, spiced carrot cake that both enhances and transforms their unique and versatile flavor and texture. Carrot cake recipes usually incorporate raw carrots into carrot cake batter by mixing grated carrots into the wet batter for even distribution. However, if you want to save yourself the trouble of grating a bunch of carrots, you can swap fresh carrots with canned carrots for an easy, yet flavorful carrot cake.

Canned carrots are soft, tender, and often very bland as they're preserved in water. Adding them to carrot cake along with sugar and baking spices is one of the best ways to improve their flavor while also eliminating the tedious process of grating them. The only tweak you need to make to a classic carrot cake recipe is blending the canned carrots into the wet ingredients as opposed to adding fresh grated carrots into an already mixed cake batter.

You'll need two or three cans of drained carrots for the swap depending on how intense you want the carrot flavor to be. You'll add them to the wet ingredients to blend with a hand mixer or an electric standing mixer until smooth. Then, simply add the dry ingredients, stirring to combine until you've created a lump-free carrot cake batter.