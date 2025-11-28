This Popular Cracker Barrel Entree Easily Takes The Crown For Best

When you want Southern-style comfort food, you go to Cracker Barrel. It's just what you do. When some people think of the restaurant and old country store, the breakfast version of comfort food is the first thing that comes to mind. Visions of bacon, eggs, syrup-soaked pancakes, and biscuits and gravy dance in their heads. For others, it's all about dinner. Cracker Barrel is cookin' up a range of down-home options from meatloaf, sandwiches, and steak, to seafood platters, pot roast, and chicken and dumplings.

There's no shortage of supper entrees to choose from, but one sticks out from the crowd: In a recent Tasting Table taste test of eight Cracker Barrel entrees, we crowned the Smokehouse Grilled Chicken the best. The star of the meal is two grilled chicken breasts that are crisp on the outside with a caramelized crust, juicy on the inside, and seasoned in a smoky Southern-style spice blend that makes the meal. What's more impressive is that the chicken still managed to shine even when served up alongside two mediocre side dishes. It was accompanied by a clump of mashed potatoes with hardly any flavor and a pile of mushy green beans.