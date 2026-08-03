5 Of The Best Costco Grocery Finds With Deep Discounts In August 2026

While Costco doesn't use coupons or require you to sign up for a loyalty program to get discounts on products, it does still offer regular sales and promotions. Each month, the retailer releases a members-only Savings Booklet, which outlines automatic discounts on items throughout the warehouse. This August, there are a number of go-to grocery finds with deep discounts.

The best part about Costco's system is that you can score major deals on everything from back to school necessities to pantry essentials without having to clip coupons. The current Savings Booklet discounts are valid from July 27 through August 23, 2026 and offer lower prices on household goods, cleaning products, grocery favorites, and some of the best products to buy at Costco this month.

If you didn't make it to your local warehouse in time to score any of the Costco grocery finds with deep discounts in July, never fear. This month, you can save on various fan-favorite products ranging from ready-to-heat lasagna to Korean barbecue snacks. Plus, if you order via Costco's same-day delivery partnership with Instacart, you can save $10 when you spend $35 or more with the code SUMMERSAMEDAY26. Read on for the best discounted grocery items at Costco this August.