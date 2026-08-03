5 Of The Best Costco Grocery Finds With Deep Discounts In August 2026
While Costco doesn't use coupons or require you to sign up for a loyalty program to get discounts on products, it does still offer regular sales and promotions. Each month, the retailer releases a members-only Savings Booklet, which outlines automatic discounts on items throughout the warehouse. This August, there are a number of go-to grocery finds with deep discounts.
The best part about Costco's system is that you can score major deals on everything from back to school necessities to pantry essentials without having to clip coupons. The current Savings Booklet discounts are valid from July 27 through August 23, 2026 and offer lower prices on household goods, cleaning products, grocery favorites, and some of the best products to buy at Costco this month.
If you didn't make it to your local warehouse in time to score any of the Costco grocery finds with deep discounts in July, never fear. This month, you can save on various fan-favorite products ranging from ready-to-heat lasagna to Korean barbecue snacks. Plus, if you order via Costco's same-day delivery partnership with Instacart, you can save $10 when you spend $35 or more with the code SUMMERSAMEDAY26. Read on for the best discounted grocery items at Costco this August.
Kirkland Signature Summit Roast Organic K-Cup Pods
When we tried and ranked four Costco Kirkland coffee pods, the one we decided to stock up on was the Organic Summit Roast. We found it strong without being sharp or acidic and flavorful enough on its own while also being adaptable to flavored creamers and other coffee add-ins. The medium-roast coffee described as a balanced yet complex roast with notes of dark chocolate, roasted nuts, and stone fruit. Costco's private label K-Cup pods work in all single-serve Keurig machines, as well as other coffee makers that accommodate standard K-Cup pods, including models from Instant Solo, Ninja, Chefman, Cuisinart, Mr. Coffee, and Breville.
We're not the only ones who love these affordable, flavorful pods, either. Shoppers say they're a flavorful medium roast that offer a great value for your money, with one Costco member calling the brand the "best value in coffee pods" on Reddit. On a different thread, a Redditor who recently made the switch from the Starbucks-brand K-Cups to the Kirkland Signature Summit Roast said, "we are happy with the change, especially considering the cost savings."
One box comes with 120 pods, and while it typically costs $41.99 (or about 35 cents per pod), it's currently on sale for $8 off. You can grab a box for just $33.99 — a mere 28 cents per pod. All other flavors are on sale as well, including Pacific Bold, Breakfast Blend, and French Roast.
Purchase a 120-pack of Kirkland Signature Summit Roast Organic K-Cup Pods for $33.99 through August 23.
Giovanni Rana Beef & Short Rib Lasagna
If you're a lasagna lover who rarely has time to make it at home from scratch, you can find a wide selection of delicious, high-quality frozen lasagnas at your local Costco or grocery store. One brand that is regularly rated highly by Costco shoppers is Giovanni Rana. The brand is known for its affordable, easy-to-prepare Italian foods that are made without GMOs, preservatives, and artificial flavors and colors. Its products make it fast and convenient to serve up a hearty Italian meal on a summer night when you really don't feel like standing in front of the stove for hours.
The Beef and Short Rib Lasagna is two pounds of rich, flavorful ingredients, including ground beef, beef short rib, mozzarella, ricotta, Italian tomatoes, carrots, and authentic Italian sauce and lasagna noodles. The brand's dedication to quality ingredients really shines through, as customers rave about the flavor of the dish. One Redditor, who said they have "always been a little hesitant to get these low prep, already made meals," went on to say that tasting the Giovanni Rana lasagna changed their mind. Another Costco shopper on Reddit described it as "a nice meaty lasagna." They added that it's "[n]ot spicy, [but] flavorful" with "[a]ctual short ribs and beef in there too." This month, you can get a two-pound lasagna for $5.20 off of its regular price of $18.58.
Purchase a two-pound package of Giovanni Rana Beef & Short Rib Lasagna for $13.38 through August 23.
Golden Island Korean Barbecue Recipe Pork Snack Bites
One of the best things about having a Costco membership is access to a wide variety of international foods and snacks. Adventurous eaters can take advantage of limited-time, Costco-exclusive food products from around the world. One such product is the Golden Island Korean Barbecue Recipe Pork Snack Bites. The brand uses its own blend of sweet and savory spices and marinades that include real ingredients and high-quality meat. Each bag includes protein-rich pork bites that were marinated in garlic, sesame, soy sauce, and brown sugar. They are then fire-grilled, dried, and smoked to create a perfectly crispy yet tender and flavorful snack. A 1.5-ounce package contains 10 grams of protein, making it a great post-workout snack or after work pick-me-up.
One shopper on Reddit described them as "absolutely delicious," with many others agreeing that they're the perfect quick, on-the-go snack. In another Reddit thread, a Costco member called them "awesome" and recommended adding them to a bowl of ramen. While a 12-pack of the Korean snack normally costs around $22 at Costco, or $1.83 per bag, you can pick one up for $5 off this month, bringing the price down to just $1.42 per bag.
Buy a 12-pack of Golden Island Korean Barbecue Recipe Pork Snack Bites for $16.99 through August 23.
Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Bites
Costco members say that they eat an 'irresponsible amount' of this freezer-aisle Chick-fil-A dupe, and if you've ever tried it, you know why. Just Bare makes perfectly seasoned and breaded chicken nugget bites that are antibiotic-free with no added hormones, steroids, artificial ingredients, or preservatives. These chicken breast chunks can be eaten on their own with your favorite dipping sauce or used as a salad, rice, pasta, or even pizza topping. They crisp up perfectly in the air fryer and are the ideal size — not too big, not too small.
One Redditor who recently discovered the product recommended that shoppers air fry their nuggets for a result that's "better than a fresh delivery of Chick-fil-A nuggets." In the comments of the Reddit thread, another shopper admitted that they bought four bags, going on to say, "I like to sprinkle 5 spice powder on them." In a different post on Reddit, a customer says, "I first tried them after I saw people online saying they taste similar to Chick-fil-A nuggets ... and after years of eating them out of the air fryer, I actually prefer them." This month, you can get a four-pound bag of lightly-breaded nuggets for $4 off of the regular price of $19.88.
Get a four-pound bag of Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Bites for $15.88 through August 23.
Victoria White Linen Marinara Sauce
Whether you don't have time to make homemade pasta sauce or simply like to buy jarred sauce and doctor it up at home, you're probably familiar with the Victoria brand. Shoppers regularly point out that the Costco pasta sauce brand is a Rao's copycat for less. The White Linen Marinara is a premium, slow-cooked tomato sauce with no added water, fillers, or sugar. Its ingredients include Italian tomatoes, onions, garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil, and sea salt.
One Redditor who calls it "absolutely delicious" said it was reminiscent of "sauce [their] Nonna would make growing up." In a different Reddit thread, one shopper declared it "the real goat retail marinara." In another Reddit post comparing Rao's marinara with Victoria White Linen, a Costco member said that Victoria was the clear winner. Costco already offers a great deal on the sauce as the retailer offers two- or three-packs for less than what a single jar would cost at the grocery store. Right now, you can save even more money, as a two-pack of Victoria marinara is $4 off the normal price of $13.07, lowering the cost to about $4.50 a jar.
Purchase a two-pack of Victoria White Linen Marinara Sauce for $9.07 through August 23.