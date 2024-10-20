One Costco Pasta Sauce Brand Is Essentially A Rao's Copycat For Less

Costco shoppers really love that Victoria offers organic marinara sauce at an affordable price. According to the Victoria product page, the sauces are "prepared with imported Italian tomatoes, fresh onion, fresh garlic, fresh basil, and Italian olive oil, slow-cooked to perfection. No tomato paste or fillers added." The ingredient list on the jar backs these claims, with seven recognizable ingredients featured alongside calcium chloride. Calcium chloride is a salt-based food preservative that helps infuse flavor and acidity into your pasta sauces. Of course, it is better not to have any preservatives in your pasta sauces at all, but that's the exchange you make to get a shelf-stable jarred sauce.

Another tidbit we picked up on the Reddit rumor mill is that after Campbell's $2.7 billion acquisition of Rao's earlier in the year, some Rao's fans are expecting a decline in quality as is sometimes the case with acquisitions of this size. So far, there's no conclusive evidence that Campbell's changed Rao's (literal) special sauce, but Redditors are not happy. Some claim that the post-acquisition Rao's pasta sauces are not only being released in smaller jar sizes but are both more salty and watered down. Whether you're ready to make the flip to Victoria Organic or are a Rao's devotee forever, you can get both sauces at Costco. We recommend doing a side-by-side taste test to get down to the bottom of which pasta sauce reigns supreme.