Rao's Homemade's New Sauces Elevate The Brand's Classic Recipes

Rao's Homemade is a consistently expanding brand offering everything from pasta and pizza sauces to soups and frozen entrées. The brand got its start at its flagship restaurant in New York City, and eventually introduced its line of branded ingredients to offer home cooks the opportunity to taste the Rao's difference.

Rao's recently added several new pasta and pizza sauces to its lineup, which were provided to me for this taste test. Going into this, I knew how difficult it is to find "pre-made" Italian food and meal shortcuts that don't shortcut flavor and quality. After all, I myself have an affinity for Italian food, and rarely trust any "authentic Italian" from anywhere besides my own mother's kitchen. I reviewed these new Rao's Homemade sauces to see how they squared up against the classic sauce options and to decide if they were worth buying.

