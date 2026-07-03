5 Of The Best Costco Grocery Finds With Deep Discounts In July 2026

Costco's ever-changing grocery sales are the definition of blink-and-you-miss-it. Not only are they offered for a limited time, you might not even notice them amidst the chain's huge selection of products. To save you from painstakingly scanning every last aisle at your local warehouse, Tasting Table hand-picked five can't-miss Costco grocery discounts for July 2026.

The best Costco grocery bargains of this month take $5 or more off the regular price, which can stack up to massive savings if you buy in bulk (which is the entire point of shopping at Costco, of course). The top five choices are also quite useful for the summertime, including tasty snacks for hiking, picnics, and cookouts, as well as discounted drinks that help you stay hydrated during heatwaves.

Most of these deals are valid both in physical stores and on Costco's website for online orders and delivery, so you can cash in no matter how you shop. While you're at it, brush up on Costco's best grocery discounts of June 2026; some of our previous picks should still be on sale into July.