5 Of The Best Costco Grocery Finds With Deep Discounts In July 2026
Costco's ever-changing grocery sales are the definition of blink-and-you-miss-it. Not only are they offered for a limited time, you might not even notice them amidst the chain's huge selection of products. To save you from painstakingly scanning every last aisle at your local warehouse, Tasting Table hand-picked five can't-miss Costco grocery discounts for July 2026.
The best Costco grocery bargains of this month take $5 or more off the regular price, which can stack up to massive savings if you buy in bulk (which is the entire point of shopping at Costco, of course). The top five choices are also quite useful for the summertime, including tasty snacks for hiking, picnics, and cookouts, as well as discounted drinks that help you stay hydrated during heatwaves.
Most of these deals are valid both in physical stores and on Costco's website for online orders and delivery, so you can cash in no matter how you shop. While you're at it, brush up on Costco's best grocery discounts of June 2026; some of our previous picks should still be on sale into July.
Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Variety Pack
This month, one of Costco's steepest grocery discounts slashes $8 off the Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Variety Pack, bringing the base price of $32.99 down to $24.99. Each pack delivers 30 convenient grab-and-go packets of the hydrating drink mix, with 15 each in strawberry and lemon-lime flavors. When mixed with water, both flavors add a potent dose of electrolytes — three times the amount found in most store-bought electrolyte drinks — and eight vitamins and nutrients.
This bulk package of Liquid I.V. might be the most potent hydration and athletic performance aid you can grab at Costco. It's ideal to take along on hikes, to sports games, or when you have to work outdoors. Reviewers on Costco's website also rate this variety pack highly. Customers compliment the drink mixes' flavor, as well as their effectiveness at preventing dehydration and side effects such as cramps and dizziness.
Get the Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Variety Pack for $24.99 until July 19.
Tyson Rotisserie Seasoned Unbreaded Chicken Breast Strips
When you need convenient precooked chicken but don't want the typical breaded coating, Tyson Rotisserie Seasoned Unbreaded Chicken Breast Strips come to the rescue. A huge 48-ounce bag of this versatile frozen protein is now $5 off at Costco, bringing the price down from $18.61 to $13.61. The simple strips of chicken deliver 20 grams of protein in a 3-ounce serving, and take less than 10 minutes to cook in the air fryer, microwave, or skillet. You can also oven-bake them for around 20 minutes for a more hands-off approach.
There are so many ways to use these Tyson chicken bites for easier weekday lunches and dinners. One Costco customer on Reddit called them "so delicious on salads, in wraps, or just on their own with some condiments." Another commenter added, "I was really surprised how well they cook in the air fryer! Definitely going to stock up on these."
This product definitely does well in flavorful chicken salad recipes, such as chicken pasta salad or a classic grilled chicken Caesar. You could also pair these strips with beans, rice, and veggies in a Chipotle-style burrito bowl, or skewer them and enjoy with satay-style peanut sauce. The possibilities are pretty much endless, so don't miss this chance to score a useful freezer staple at a discount.
Grab a bag of Tyson Rotisserie Seasoned Unbreaded Chicken Breast Strips for $13.61 through July 19.
Clif Builder's Protein Bar Variety Pack
Summer is all about travel, and there are few better snacks than a protein bar for a road trip or flight. Now, Costco is offering a handy variety pack of Clif Builder's Protein Bars for $7 off, knocking the cost from $27.99 down to $20.99. With nine bars each in a chocolatey peanut butter and chocolatey mint flavors, these gluten-free bites can easily keep you satiated on the go.
Clif is one of the best protein bar brands out there, with its Builder-brand products packing in more protein than average at 20 grams per bar. Costco shoppers give them a big thumbs up as a filling and effective meal replacement. As for the taste, reviewers say they're free of the chalky, odd texture and flavor you might associate with protein bars.
With a layer of crunchy peanuts and a softer peanut butter filling, fans liken the chocolate peanut butter bar to a Reese's cup. The mint flavor has been compared to Girl Scout Thin Mints. Costco shoppers also say this variety pack offers a way better value compared to buying Clif bars from other sellers. Grab a discounted box to save even more dough before this sale ends.
You can order the Clif Builder's Protein Bar Variety Pack for $20.99 until July 19.
Miss Vickie's Kettle Cooked Potato Chips Variety Pack
For picnics, pool parties, or just an afternoon snack, the Miss Vickie's Kettle Cooked Potato Chips Variety Pack offers a host of extra-crunchy chips in four flavors. You can now score this 30-bag value package from Costco's website for $16.99, down $5 from $21.99. With 12 bags of spicy jalapeño chips and six bags each of sea salt, sea salt and vinegar, and barbecue flavors, everyone gets to pick their favorite chip from this extra-large box.
Miss Vickie's potato chips are made with minimal ingredients and zero artificial flavors or preservatives. Costco customers love their bold, kettle-cooked crunch and well-seasoned taste. "We served these as one of the sides at a big BBQ and everyone loved them. This box has a good variety of flavors too," wrote one reviewer on Costco's website. Bags of these chips would indeed make great sidekicks for your favorite BBQ recipes, and would also be welcome on a beach or camping trip.
Grab the Miss Vickie's Kettle Cooked Potato Chips Variety Pack for $16.99 until July 19.
Newman's Own Organics Coffee Special Blend K-Cup Pods
Organic coffee comes at a steep discount from Costco this month, with a sale on Newman's Own Organics Coffee Special Blend K-Cup Pods cutting the price down by $9. You can score a box of 80 Keurig-compatible pods for $38.99 as opposed to $47.99, a great deal that can keep even the most passionate coffee lovers stocked for a while.
Newman's Own medium-roasted Special Blend is made with USDA organic coffee, featuring a combo of medium-roasted beans from Central America and Indonesia. As with all Newman's Own products, 100% of profits from these pods are donated to charity, which certainly sweetens your coffee up even more.
Several Costco customers say this product has served as their coffee pod of choice for years, so you know it's a reliable, high-quality buy. At this discount, you pay only 49 cents per cup. Coffee drinkers should take advantage of this limited-time sale to keep their mornings caffeinated.
Order Newman's Own Organics Coffee Special Blend K-Cup Pods for $38.99 until July 19.