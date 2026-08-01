Coffee Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe

Coffee cake usually takes center stage when it comes to breakfast-worthy sweet treats, but funny enough, it doesn't actually contain any coffee anywhere in the mix. These coffee chocolate chip cookies, on the other hand, are packed with rich, robust coffee flavor, making them yet another breakfast-approved sweet (and perhaps an even better one). Yes, you can enjoy one of these cookies with a cup of joe, or simply enjoy the coffee experience without the mug.

I love these cookies because they turn out are soft and chewy in the center with those distinct crispy edges on the outside. They are also packed with bittersweet dark chocolate chips, which pair beautifully with the coffee flavor. Another great aspect of this recipe is the convenience; since you start with melted butter instead of butter straight from the fridge, you don't even need to get out the hand mixer — just a simple wooden spoon will get the mixing done. There's also convenience in deciding when to serve the cookies, as they work just as well as a breakfast or brunch treat as they do a sweet after-dinner dessert.