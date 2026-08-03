The Absolute Best Tequilas For Ranch Water, According To Experts

We love a simple cocktail, especially when it's light, cool, and refreshing. And if you're a tequila fan, there's no better choice than a Texas ranch water. An easy drink using only tequila, club soda, and lime, this sparkling tipple can be as simple or as fancy as you like. While you could absolutely add syrup or something spicy to elevate this drink, the more minimalistic it is, the better.

Although its origins are a bit murky, one thing is certain, the cocktail hails from West Texas and is believed to have been created by ranch hands who popped off the bottle tops of their Topo Chicos, enjoyed a swallow or two of the carbonated water, and then added a shot of tequila and lime back into the bottle for a refreshing drink enjoyed at the end of a hard day in the fields.

Unlike other cocktails, the ranch water is meant to show off the spirit. No hiding behind sweet juices or herbal mixers. Sure, you could use another agave spirit, but for the best version of this drink, nothing beats the classic, and that classic is tequila. But not just any tequila will work. You want something smooth, something with flavor, something you'll enjoy sipping. So, we asked several experts which bottles they reach for when mixing up the drink. There are names you recognize and a few you don't, but no matter which bottle you choose, we promise your next ranch water won't disappoint.