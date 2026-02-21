8 Facts About Jose Cuervo Every Fan Should Know

Make your way to just about any bar in the U.S. (and many other parts of the world), and you'll see a bottle of Jose Cuervo tequila behind the bar. It's one of the most widely recognized alcohol brands in the industry, and if you're a tequila drinker, you've almost certainly tasted it before. But even if you're the kind of person who always asks for Cuervo in your margarita, there's a good chance that you still don't know everything about the brand, how it was formed, and the impact it has on the global tequila scene.

We've done some digging to unearth some of the most interesting and unexpected Jose Cuervo facts out there. We'll cover the basics of the brand, as well as some factoids that you may not come across with a simple Google search of Jose Cuervo. Learning more about this iconic tequila brand may make you an even bigger fan than you already are ... or it may inspire you to check out other, smaller brands for a more local taste.