The Truth About Tequila Additives: What They Are And How To Spot Them

Tequila is a wide-ranging and diverse spirits category. It serves as the base for myriad cocktails and has even entered the canned RTD sector with offerings like Ranch Water and White Claw Tequila Smash seltzers. But, at its core, tequila is supposed to be alcohol distilled from the blue Weber agave plant. So, how are there so many different types of it lining liquor store shelves? Beyond nuanced differences in terroir and craftsmanship, the key player here is additives.

Many popular tequila brands like Espolòn and Casamigos advertise their product as being made from "100% blue Weber agave," but this distinction only refers to the base ingredient. "Organic" tequilas can contain additives too. Per the CRT (the Tequila Regulatory Council), in order for a spirit to be legally labeled as tequila, it must be made from agave plants grown in one of five regions in Mexico. Although, also per CRT regulations, a tequila can still be labeled as 100% blue Weber agave if it contains 1% or less of the following four additives (aka abocantes): glycerin, caramel color, oak extract, or jarabe simple syrup.

Additives help ensure a consistent flavor profile from one bottle to the next. Caramel coloring and oak extract are particularly common in aged anejo and reposado tequilas to enhance color and nose, mimicking barrel-aging, but can also be present in blanco tequilas. Most brands clock in at 0.02% or less of these additives by volume, far below the 1% cutoff, but enough to make a strong difference.