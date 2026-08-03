5 Disadvantages Of Using An Air Fryer

Almost overnight, the air fryer went from being an appliance that no one had ever heard of to one that occupied a spot on the countertop of nearly every kitchen in the U.S. The internet overflowed with lists of the best air fryer recipes and clever things that you didn't know your air fryer could do. These days, the hype around these appliances has faded some, but they continue to be exceptionally popular. Not everything about using an air fryer is wonderful, however. They can be quite handy, but there are some drawbacks as well.

On the air fryer's path to popularity — claiming its spot as America's favorite kitchen appliance — the simple device accrued many accolades. As soon as a friend plugged one in for the first time, it seemed like it was all that they could talk about. "It's healthier," they'd say, "because it doesn't use any oil." That is, of course, one of the many air fryer myths that became commonplace as more and more of the devices entered homes and recipe blogs. But on top of the often dubious claims about the healthfulness of the food they produced, air fryers were also lauded for things like speed and efficiency. There is a nugget of truth to each of these claims; air fryers do have some excellent features and can be very useful kitchen tools in the right context, but the points are often overstated. Examining some of the disadvantages can leave it looking like air fryers might be overrated.