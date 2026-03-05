Is Your Air Fryer Toxic?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For so many of us, air fryers have become a kitchen essential. But recently, a concern has been popping up among fans of this nifty piece of appliance, and people are wondering whether their air fryers are poisoning them. The culprit? PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. PFAS are a group of chemicals that can be found in many kinds of kitchen appliances. Most near-and-dear to us is PTFE or polytetrafluoroethylene, better known by the brand name Teflon. It's been used for years in everything from non-stick pans to waffle irons and, yes, even air fryers.

Both Teflon and PFAS break down over time. But it's not something like one, two, or even 10 years — they may take as much as 1,000 years to naturally degrade. That's why they've been given the unflattering, but deserved, nickname of "forever chemicals." Not to mention evaluations like those from the World Health Organization in 2023, which have linked PFAS exposure to cancer and the 2021 study published in the journal of Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry linking it to thyroid disease, elevated cholesterol, and liver damage.

Teflon hasn't been outright banned because it remains stable at low temperatures, making it safe to cook with — that is, so long as you keep the temperature of your air fryer below 500 degrees Fahrenheit, which is where it'll start breaking down and release toxic fumes. Oh, and don't scratch it, either, or it'll season your food with a smattering of "forever flakes."