Clean This Air Fryer Part To Avoid Grease Fires And Nasty Flavors

Healthier "fried" foods with less oil and a much faster cooking time — that's the promise of air fryers. It's not that much of a surprise that it has become the favorite kitchen appliance of chefs across America and has been used to turn up amazing dishes, from simple but tasty air-fried mushrooms with spicy aioli to chicken fajitas. But, as the owner of an air fryer, there's one other thing you need to know, other than the correct recipe: The proper cleaning ritual.

You probably already know how to clean the frying basket. After all, this is the most visibly dirty part of the air fryer. However, the heating coils — the part that generates the heat for your air fryer — must be cleaned, too.

While you're cooking, all of the oil and food debris picked up by the circulating fans could stick to the coils and surrounding areas and accumulate into food gunk. If these cruds aren't cleaned, they could begin to smoke and let off smells that could "leak" into your foods. In the worst-case scenario, the greasy buildups could ignite and turn into a grease fire. So cleaning the coils isn't just for sanitary purposes, it's also for your safety!