How To Deep-Clean Your Air Fryer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A compact appliance that offers the benefits of an oven and a deep fryer, but without the fuss of either; The air fryer promises so much in terms of convenience. What seems to have been glossed over, however, is that it requires just as much cleaning. It's probably news to some people that you should be cleaning your air fryer after every use. But if you're guilty of letting that slide, then it's even more important that you do a deep clean at least once a month.

To deep clean your air fryer, start by making sure that the appliance is unplugged and has cooled to room temperature. Then the removable parts, such as the basket, tray and cooking pot, and head over to the kitchen sink. After wiping out any loose particles of food, wash these parts with warm soapy water and a soft dishcloth. For any stubborn residue, try applying a paste of baking soda and water and letting it to sit for 20 minutes.

For the rest of the appliance, it's very important that you don't submerge it in water. The interior and exterior can be wiped down with a damp cloth, and if the grease can't be removed, try the air fryer steam cleaning trick with lemon and vinegar. The heating element should only be cleaned if there is food residue stuck to it –- as this can catch fire. Avoid any cleaning agents and instead brush the food away with an old toothbrush.

With all parts clean, ensure that they are completely dry before reassembling. Even if you have been cleaning your air fryer after every use, a regular deep clean will help keep your appliance in good working condition.