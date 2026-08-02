6 Frequent Customer Complaints About Jersey Mike's

Sometimes, you can spend all morning looking forward to lunch, only to be disappointed. Devastating, sure, but it happens. Jersey Mike's is one of the most popular sandwich chains in the U.S. right now, and while you'd hope that it would always deliver on a positive and tasty experience, that's not always the case. Hey, no-one's perfect, right?

We decided to take a closer look at some of the frequent complaints customers make about Jersey Mike's. It turns out that while complaints are serious, others are, well, not so much — although we are sorry if you've been a personal victim of The Juice (IYKYK).

In fact, after scouring Reddit and review platforms, we found that some of the biggest gripes relate to prices (surprise, surprise), but we also found some alarming claims about hairs in food and even concerns over the impact that the chain's new parent company has had on its business model.