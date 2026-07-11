Are Subway Sandwiches Really Getting Smaller? Diners Are Noticing The Difference

Subway was once the king of the value chain, best known for its oversized sandwiches. Positioned as a quick-service, but still health-conscious, alternative to McDonalds or KFC, they've been a prominent go-to for cold cut lovers everywhere. But its image as a high-value establishment has been tarnished in recent years due to accusations the chain has been skimping on ingredients and using lower-quality components. A lawsuit even accused Subway's famous footlongs of falling short of being a full 12 inches long. Though the brand survived a wave of further jurisprudence inspired by that apparent revelation, controversy has continued to swirl around its portion sizes ever since. To wit, customers are now taking Subway to task for making skinnier sandwiches for an ever-increasing price tag.

A wave of social media posts claim the sandwiches have lost their width, with folks using their fingers and objects like car keys to show the difference in size between what they were expecting and what they received. Many are blaming shrinkflation for the sudden change in substance. Typical posts often carp that the chain changed the width of its bread to avoid changing the length and drawing more accusations of false advertising. "I have noticed that at Subway, since they sell their sandwiches based on inches, they cannot cut down on the length so what they did was reduce the width of the bread," a commenter on the Bad Customer Service T&T Facebook group said. "Have you seen how thin and flat the bread is at Subway?"