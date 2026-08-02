12 Old-Fashioned Southern Snacks That Everyone Still Enjoys Today

If you take a drive across the American South, you'll come across ancient mountains and orchards, flatland fields and rolling farmland, and thousands of miles of shoreline along the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf Coast. This diversity in land, as well as in its population, is a big reason the region's food culture is so distinct — from Appalachia's old-time pickling foodways to the traditions of the coastal Gullah Geechee — the history of the South's cuisine is a storied one.

The South's culinary past is rich and complicated, shaped by immigration, migration, and family traditions held together with deep roots. Irish and German immigrants arriving at and before the turn of the 20th century often chose Southern states as their first American home, folding their European customs into a space simmering with rich and ancient African and Indigenous influences.

Recipes are handed down across the South, creating a form of edible storytelling told through foods like paprika-topped deviled eggs and grape jelly meatballs (more on those later). The South's snacks, in particular, reflect a history of resilience, diverse cultures, and place-based eating habits that, no matter where you're from, you can appreciate. Here are some old-fashioned snacks that Southerners still eat, and enjoy, frequently.