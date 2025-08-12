Turn This Popular Pepper Jelly Appetizer Into A Full-Blown Meal With One Addition

Cream cheese and pepper jelly might just be the most underappreciated power couple in the appetizer world. In the South, we like to serve it with buttery Ritz crackers or warm cheddar biscuits for a never-fail small bite. This humble but genius party snack that's spicy, creamy, and sweet can become the base for an unexpectedly elegant yet comforting meal too. Add tender, seared chicken, and you've suddenly transformed a two-ingredient appetizer into a three-ingredient meal that's ready in under an hour. Rice, pasta, quinoa, mashed potatoes or any green vegetable are all easy pairings for creamy pepper jelly chicken. There is a bit of technique involved, but it's easy. First, preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit to bake this saucy chicken dish after a nice sear. Pop some dinner rolls in there while the chicken is baking.

Get started by tenderizing and then butterflying the chicken breasts. To do this, place two boneless, skinless chicken breasts between two sheets of plastic wrap and gently pound them with a meat mallet or rolling pin until they're ½-inch thick. Using a sharp knife, make a horizontal slit along the side of each breast — but don't cut all the way through. The goal is to open up the breasts and flatten them, and this technique allows us to either simmer the chicken in pepper jelly sauce or use the cream cheese and pepper jelly mixture as a stuffing . This choose-your-own-culinary adventure is another reason why this recipe is a keeper. Here's how to do both.