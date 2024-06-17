14 Best Uses For Lump Crab Meat

If you are a fan of seafood and shellfish, crab is likely an ingredient that makes it onto your luxury list every so often. With its soft texture and delicate, slightly sweet flavor, it is the perfect fish to serve when you are out to impress.

Lump crab is the high-quality white meat from the body of the crab, rather than the claws. It is paler in color than the dark claw meat and has a flaky texture. It works well in dishes where the crab meat is allowed to shine on its own, enhanced by simple flavors and seasonings.

Join us as we take a look at new ways to use lump crab meat to plan light lunches, appetizers, and entrées. From classic crab cakes to comforting crab chowder, and even a luxurious crab crème brûlée, we will explore what this delicious shellfish has to offer.