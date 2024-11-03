The Crowd-Pleasing Southern Snack Crackers That Couldn't Be Easier To Make

When a snack attack hits, the call of hunger can be demanding, and recipes that require little fuss rise to the occasion. Such is the case with a simple recipe that is often served in the American South: Seasoned and baked saltines, aka Alabama fire crackers. While a package of the salty crackers can be ripped open and gulped down along with slices of cheese, quick dips into a dish of Ranch dressing, or a glass of milk, spiced fire crackers are worth the extra effort to prepare.

Simply dump out the plain crackers into a large bowl and coat in your choice of melted butter or cooking oil. Next, it is up to you to spice and season the saltines to your choosing. It's usual to add some kind of red pepper flakes, sriracha powder, or smoked paprika for a spikier touch, as well as garlic powder and ranch seasoning. Or bring your DIY bagel seasoning into the mix to create more of a savory, herby palate. As the seasoned crackers bake in the oven, they crisp and brown so, aside from just snacking on them, you can also use them to top salads and soups, or crumble some over the surface of your next buffalo chicken lasagna dinner.