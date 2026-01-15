If You Grew Up In The South, Odds Are, You Used To Eat This Crunchy, Cheesy Snack
Cheese straws may now appear on plates served in fancy wine bars and in baskets on restaurant tables, but they have long been a favorite among southerners. Though their origins are hazy — some speculate recipes traveled from the United Kingdom and others have drawn comparisons to snacks found in Italy and Spain — long strips of crunchy, cheese-flavored pieces of dough have plenty of fans. Cheese straws — also known as cheese crackers and cheese biscuits — offer a savory snack that pairs well with an assortment of dips and dishes. Recipes to make cheese sticks vary, but most yield buttery, cheesy dough baked in crunchy twists. Extra sharp cheddar cheese plays well with the decadent flavors of butter, and any lover of Goldfish crackers is sure to delight in the chomping down of these crispy morsels.
Cheese straws can make themselves equally at home at upscale wine tastings as on a picnic blanket in the park. The thickness of cheese straws can range from paper thin to thick enough to serve as a vessel for creamy hummus. Recipes can be flavored with a variety of spices and herbs and can make a fine addition to appetizer spreads and happy hour gatherings.
A snack that has satisfied generations
When attempting to trace the history of cheese straws, thrifty southern cooks in the late 1700s cut and made crispy cheese straws using leftover dough and sharp cheddar cheese. Incorporating cheese in this cracker helped keep it from going bad in the hotter temperatures found in the humid South. As southerners carved a reputation for hospitality, the popularity of these snacks also spread. Cheese straws particularly gained fame the 19th century, appearing in a White House cookbook and presented to influential guests.
While frozen puff pastry can be used to make cheese straws in under 30 minutes, many bakers pride themselves on making recipes from scratch. Cooks have sneaked their own touches into passed-down recipes by adding a dash flavor with cayenne pepper, paprika, or garlic powder. Even a pinch of everything but the bagel seasoning can spruce up cheese straws made in the air fryer. Served with soup and salad or enjoyed when driving home from the office, these snacks are difficult to resist. When kept in an airtight container, homemade cheese straws can last up to a week. If you don't feel like making your own, look for ready-made cheese straws at the store. Mississippi Cheese Straw Factory sells an assortment of sizes of an old family recipe, and Cooper's Southern Gourmet offers gluten-free options that can be found in flavors like white cheddar and chive and jalapeño cheddar.