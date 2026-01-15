If You Grew Up In The South, Odds Are, You Used To Eat This Crunchy, Cheesy Snack

Cheese straws may now appear on plates served in fancy wine bars and in baskets on restaurant tables, but they have long been a favorite among southerners. Though their origins are hazy — some speculate recipes traveled from the United Kingdom and others have drawn comparisons to snacks found in Italy and Spain — long strips of crunchy, cheese-flavored pieces of dough have plenty of fans. Cheese straws — also known as cheese crackers and cheese biscuits — offer a savory snack that pairs well with an assortment of dips and dishes. Recipes to make cheese sticks vary, but most yield buttery, cheesy dough baked in crunchy twists. Extra sharp cheddar cheese plays well with the decadent flavors of butter, and any lover of Goldfish crackers is sure to delight in the chomping down of these crispy morsels.

Cheese straws can make themselves equally at home at upscale wine tastings as on a picnic blanket in the park. The thickness of cheese straws can range from paper thin to thick enough to serve as a vessel for creamy hummus. Recipes can be flavored with a variety of spices and herbs and can make a fine addition to appetizer spreads and happy hour gatherings.