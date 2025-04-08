The Best Goldfish Cracker Flavor Isn't Original Or Flavor Blasted

It really doesn't matter what age you are, Goldfish crackers simply hit the spot every time. There's a reason they're one of the most popular snacks in America: They're salty, fun, crunchy, and entirely delicious. And though it's tough to veer away from what we know, the best flavor isn't Original or even the beloved Flavor Blasted. It's — assume shock and awe — Frank's RedHot.

Yes, we know it's out there, but of 14 Goldfish cracker flavors ranked worst to best, our taster thought Frank's RedHot knocked it out of the park. That tangy hot sauce aroma hits you right when you open the bag, and the iconic flavor of Frank's RedHot is pronounced with every bite. The crackers are perfectly seasoned to give an enjoyable kick that's balanced enough for most people — whether they're fans of spicy food or not. Luckily, the flavor doesn't overpower the buttery taste Goldfish are known for, so it still feels like you're eating your favorite childhood snack.