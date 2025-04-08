The Best Goldfish Cracker Flavor Isn't Original Or Flavor Blasted
It really doesn't matter what age you are, Goldfish crackers simply hit the spot every time. There's a reason they're one of the most popular snacks in America: They're salty, fun, crunchy, and entirely delicious. And though it's tough to veer away from what we know, the best flavor isn't Original or even the beloved Flavor Blasted. It's — assume shock and awe — Frank's RedHot.
Yes, we know it's out there, but of 14 Goldfish cracker flavors ranked worst to best, our taster thought Frank's RedHot knocked it out of the park. That tangy hot sauce aroma hits you right when you open the bag, and the iconic flavor of Frank's RedHot is pronounced with every bite. The crackers are perfectly seasoned to give an enjoyable kick that's balanced enough for most people — whether they're fans of spicy food or not. Luckily, the flavor doesn't overpower the buttery taste Goldfish are known for, so it still feels like you're eating your favorite childhood snack.
Internet buzz about Frank's RedHot Goldfish
There was a lot of hype surrounding the Frank's RedHot Goldfish flavor when it was first released in 2021. The collaboration was originally meant to run for a limited time, but it was brought back onto the market in 2023 due to popular demand. Fans fawned over the tangy flavor, which is created using a premium mix of aged cayenne peppers along with a little vinegar for acidity.
One Reddit user claimed they used to toss Original Goldfish crackers in Frank's RedHot long before the flavor mashup came out. Another paid $20 for just two bags of the crackers so they could try them. Some major spice fans do seem to wish the crackers were hotter, but most people enjoy the taste either way. There are even people who crumble the crackers over soups and dips, including the best store-bought guacamole. We've remained fans here at Tasting Table; Our only wish is that Pepperidge Farm would collaborate using the other Frank's RedHot sauce flavors, too.