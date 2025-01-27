Effortlessly Elevate Cheese Straws With A Hefty Pinch Of One Seasoning
It's so good to see cheese straws outside the realm of dainty celebrations. These crunchy snacks deserve a spot at every baby shower, sure, but really, they deserve a weekly spot in the pantry so we can nibble on them whenever we like. Don't be fooled by their simple combination of cheese, butter, flour, salt, and dried seasonings. Cheese straws are known for being rich with that quintessential tangy taste of sharp cheddar cheese. In most instances, the dough is piped into cute sticks with ridges, but no matter how we cut and form crispy cheese straws, all of them are seasoned with a kick and baked just until the tops begin to golden. This usually comes in the form of paprika and red pepper flakes, but it doesn't have to stop there. If we can play with the shape of our cheese straws, we can elevate their cheesy flavor in many different ways and even add some texture.
Dried herbs, spices, and seeds are all stellar candidates. Consider a zesty add-in like dried garlic or onion, poppy seeds, or sesame seeds. Even better, invite them all. That means it's DIY everything bagel seasoning for the win. We're never, ever looking at cheese straws the same way now. The dried garlic and onion flakes really burst with flavor here, and the seeds add a nice crunch. It's a mind-blowingly simple way to set off the tanginess of the cheese and the richness of this savory shortbread dough.
How to add everything bagel seasoning to cheese straws
Add up to 2 tablespoons of it into your favorite cheese straws recipe, but only after you mix the butter and the cheese (and before adding the flour). This will help keep the tiny seeds intact, along with keeping the onion and garlic bits from breaking up during the mixing process. Oh, and those little pops of flavor sprinkled throughout every cheese straw are like edible confetti, and that's just cute. It's another visual reminder that it's time to celebrate something — -even if it's yourself, your couch, and Netflix.
Oh, and while we're at it with all the over-the-top flavor, keep the paprika and red pepper flakes in the mix, too. The muted red of the paprika deepens the hue of the orange-cheddar dough while adding a touch of smokiness. Up the ante on the red pepper flakes if you're craving heat. The peppery and smoky flavors of these two spices fall right in line with the big, bold flavors of everything bagel seasoning–almost too well. We suggest keeping the size of your straws small and pairing them with any southern cocktail recipe (Think: old fashioneds) since these cheesy wafers have quite the reputation down there.