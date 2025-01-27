Effortlessly Elevate Cheese Straws With A Hefty Pinch Of One Seasoning

It's so good to see cheese straws outside the realm of dainty celebrations. These crunchy snacks deserve a spot at every baby shower, sure, but really, they deserve a weekly spot in the pantry so we can nibble on them whenever we like. Don't be fooled by their simple combination of cheese, butter, flour, salt, and dried seasonings. Cheese straws are known for being rich with that quintessential tangy taste of sharp cheddar cheese. In most instances, the dough is piped into cute sticks with ridges, but no matter how we cut and form crispy cheese straws, all of them are seasoned with a kick and baked just until the tops begin to golden. This usually comes in the form of paprika and red pepper flakes, but it doesn't have to stop there. If we can play with the shape of our cheese straws, we can elevate their cheesy flavor in many different ways and even add some texture.

Dried herbs, spices, and seeds are all stellar candidates. Consider a zesty add-in like dried garlic or onion, poppy seeds, or sesame seeds. Even better, invite them all. That means it's DIY everything bagel seasoning for the win. We're never, ever looking at cheese straws the same way now. The dried garlic and onion flakes really burst with flavor here, and the seeds add a nice crunch. It's a mind-blowingly simple way to set off the tanginess of the cheese and the richness of this savory shortbread dough.