10 A&W Menu Items, Ranked

Which came first, A&W's retail root beer or its chain of restaurants? It may surprise some people to know (as it did me) that the restaurant business was the brand's first move. Well, it was actually more of a roadside stand than a restaurant, but you get the idea. It was there in 1919, at that humble stand in California, that Roy W. Allen began pouring up his signature draft root beer. The grub came later, as did a partnership with Frank Wright. Marrying together root beer and food plus the genius of both "A" and "W" (aka Allen and Wright), A&W was born. And the rest is history.

Over a century later, A&W root beer is still a household name and now also a household product. While the soft drink carries much of the fame, at the restaurants, there's an entire menu of other items backing it up. Customers have enjoyed favorites like Coneys, hamburgers, and sides like french fries and onion rings for generations. And for dessert, an iconic root beer float, though other frozen treats like milkshakes are also available if that's not your style.

It's not a particularly extensive menu by any means; just a respectable collection of American food favorites. Recently, I had a chance to sample some of the chain's most prominent items and rank them from worst to best based on their taste.