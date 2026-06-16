7 Store-Bought Hot Dog Chili Sauces, Ranked

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How do you dress up your hot dogs? There's the standard way: with a simple squiggle of ketchup or mustard. Maybe you prefer a touch of zest and a dollop of pickle relish. Or perhaps you like to push the limits of what a hot dog can be with unconventional toppings like hot peppers, guacamole, or even fig jam for a sweet-meets-savory twist. There are a million ways to top a hot dog if you're creative enough. But if you're looking for the ultimate comfort food upgrade, a chili dog is the obvious choice.

Much like the process of eating one, the origin story of the chili dog is a bit messy. Restaurateurs and chili makers in the Midwest, Michigan, and even LA claim the invention, so it's hard to pinpoint who was truly the first to marry stew and frank. But what we do know is that it has become an American staple. You'll find the chili topping at ballparks, on diner menus, and on grocery store shelves, ready for your next cookout.

Of course, if you're going the at-home route, you'll want to forgo the standard can of chili for a bona fide hot dog chili sauce — a finer, less bean-y pick made specifically for a hot dog and bun. They come from a variety of brands, and I recently sampled several options to see which one makes for the best at-home chili dog. So, grab some napkins and let's get into it.