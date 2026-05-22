9 Store-Bought Hot Dog Buns, Ranked Worst To Best

Some things just go better together. What would American summers be without fireworks and state fairs? What would baseball games be without peanuts and overpriced beer? And perhaps most importantly, where would a hot dog be without its bun?

The two are now seemingly often seen side by side — usually canoodling under a blanket of ketchup, mustard, and relish — that it's hard to imagine a time when they existed separately. However, sausages and franks predate buns by quite a bit, dating back to ancient times, while franks are commonly associated with 15th-century Germany. That soft bread cradle didn't pop up until much later. Most origin stories point to the turn of the 20th century and a German vendor who first started selling sausages in buns, creating a legendary food item that we've come to know as a hot dog.

At this point, it doesn't really matter who did it first. We're just glad it happened, and even more thankful that many brands continue the tradition today. If you walk into the bread aisle, you'll be met with an endless assortment of buns to choose from. You may automatically pick up a pack based on cost or brand loyalty, but I wanted to test which options are a home run when it comes to taste alone. To find out, I tried nine different hot dog bun brands, looking purely at flavor and texture.