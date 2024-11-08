French Baguette Vs Sourdough Baguette: What's The Difference Between Breads?

We all know that the French take their bread and their food labeling very seriously, so they would be the ones to get a little obsessive over the difference between a classic baguette and a sourdough one. There are plenty of different delicious French breads, but none of them are quite as iconic as the baguette. To outsiders, the long, crusty loaves playfully poking out of handbags around Paris are to France what pasta is to Italy or tacos to Mexico. An oversimplification of a wildly diverse cuisine, for sure, but also something that represents a very real commitment to craft, quality, and fresh ingredients.

Baguettes are famous and beloved enough that UNESCO (the organization that helps protect heritage sites like Machu Picchu and the Colosseum) even declared the French baguette to be an intangible part of French and world cultural heritage. That's quite an honor for a loaf of bread. So don't go calling a French baguette sourdough without knowing what you're talking about.

As might be inferred from the name, a sourdough baguette is similar in form to the classic French version, but the small differences between the two actually produce pretty unique flavors. The use of sourdough is fundamentally different from the processes used to make a French baguette and, thus, involves a different preparation too. As traditional as it may seem, a French baguette is actually a pretty modern form of bread, and its essential components didn't exist until long after sourdough had been made for centuries.

