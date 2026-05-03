These 11 Store-Bought Hot Dog Brands Are Made With 100% Beef
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Long gone are the days when a hot dog was "just a hot dog," with very few variations available in mainstream grocery stores. How you cooked, dressed, or served those tailgating, beach-fire, backyard-barbecue beauties was largely what distinguished one from the other. Not anymore. There's a dizzying array of options perched on supermarket cooler shelves, including the increasing presence of all-beef options.
In the spirit of beefy grilled goodness, we're presenting a collection of all-beef hot dogs that caught our eye. Some are all-time favorites with names nodding to ballgames or kosher eating, while others stand out for a deep commitment to the art of "clean eating." Keep in mind that the terms "all beef" or "100% beef" indicate there's no other type of meat involved, but various ingredients will be present to facilitate the hot dog-making process.
We'll point out ones free from things like sodium nitrate, but it's always wise to check ingredient lists if that's important when choosing which dog comes home to your kitchen — and onto your grill, frying pan, campfire roasting stick, dinner plate, or picnic blanket.
Nathan's Famous Beef Franks
Using the same 100% all-beef recipe for more than 100 years, Nathan's Famous Beef Franks have a devoted following among those seeking flavorful dogs with fewer fillers or byproducts. They're available in several renditions, including skinless, restaurant style, bun-length, hot and spicy, and ones involving grass-fed cows, all-natural uncured beef, Angus beef, Coney Island dogs with natural casings, and more.
Marketside Uncured Angus Beef Franks
These Marketside Uncured Angus Beef Franks are part of a private-label collection available at Walmart. They come in a pack of eight dogs for a full 16 ounces per package, or in a jumbo pack of four. Verified online customers give this product 4.6 out of 5 stars, with comments noting the premium Angus beef and lack of nitrates, and artificial flavors and colors. At least one customer questions the use of sodium phosphate, which many other "natural" hot dog brands avoid.
365 Whole Foods Organic Uncured Grass-Fed Beef Hot Dogs
As expected from retailers like Whole Foods Market, the 365 Whole Foods Organic Uncured Grass-Fed Beef Hot Dogs are made with what many shoppers consider a clean ingredient list, including 100% organic beef from grass-fed cows raised in the U.S. Nitrates are absent except those naturally occurring in salt and celery powder, though these franks do contain a potassium lactate preservative. Flavor is elevated by organic versions of coriander, white pepper, nutmeg, mace, ginger, and paprika.
Hebrew National 100% Kosher Beef Franks
Hebrew National has long been the gold standard for kosher hot dogs, featuring 100% kosher beef, even appearing for years in the famous Costco food court hot dogs. They're also keto-friendly and have no added sugars and no artificial flavors, artificial colors, fillers, or by-products. The standard Hebrew National hot dogs do, however, contain sodium nitrates, so if you prefer a simpler ingredient list without the preservatives and additives, opt for the Hebrew National All Natural Uncured Beef Franks.
Oscar Mayer Classic Beef Franks
There's perhaps no single hot dog brand more recognizable than Oscar Mayer, an industry staple dating back to 1883 when its namesake founder opened a small shop. The standard 100% beef version is Oscar Mayer Classic Beef Franks, which limits the meat to beef-only but does contain more added ingredients than natural-style hot dogs. For something along those lines, seek the alternative Oscar Mayer Natural Selects Angus Beef Uncured Beef Franks.
Teton Water Ranch Grass-Fed Beef Hot Dogs
For consumers with the highest frankfurter standards, these uncured Teton Water Ranch Grass-fed Beef hot Dogs check a lot of boxes. The 100% beef is certified humane from grass-fed, pasture-raised animals with no added hormones, antibiotics, or animal by-products. Resulting hot dogs contain no nitrites or added nitrates, sugar, fillers, or artificial preservatives except those naturally occurring in celery powder and sea salt. At present, 85% of verified Amazon buyers give these clean-ingredient hot dogs a five-star rating.
Koegel's Beef Frankfurters
Shoppers in Michigan have access to the fan-fave Koegel's Skinless Beef Frankfurters. They're part of a regional brand comprised of at least 35 meat products, including these skinless hot dogs that get smoked and cooked over natural hardwoods. For ultimate freshness, they deliver to each individual store that carries its products. These hot dogs benefit from the company's own tasty spice mixture, but check other ingredients to ensure compatibility with your eating standards.
Ball Park Plump 100% Beef Hot Dogs
When imagining the ultimate all-American hot dog, many folks turn to the Ball Park brand. After all, the name itself refers to "America's favorite pastime," and they were created in 1957 as the official hot dog of the Detroit Tigers baseball team. They now have 12 hot dog products, including this classic Ball Park Plump 100% Beef Hot Dog, plus ones made with uncured beef, USDA Prime beef, and Angus beef.
Private Selection Beef Brisket All Beef Hot Dog
Private Selection is one of Kroger's private label brands, available across its corporate family of at least 19 grocery store brands, including the likes of Metro Market, QFC, Ralph's, City Market, Dillons, and more. That potentially means a much broader reach for the company's Private Selection products, including its Private Selection Beef Brisket All Beef Hot Dog. This one stands out for the addition of brisket ends and pieces cooked by natural hardwood smoke.
Kirkland Signature Beef Dinner Franks
These Kirkland Signature Beef Dinner Franks are part of Costco's private-label products, available in a pack of three, for a total of 14 hot dogs weighing one-quarter pounds "plus" per frank. That means each one is eight percent larger than a typical pack of quarter-pound dogs. The beef is USDA Choice, and there's no corn syrup, phosphates, or fillers. Costco members online give this product an overall 4.7 stars out of 5.
Dietz & Watson Uncured Beef Franks
Described as being made in traditional European style, these premium, hand-crafted, uncured Dietz & Watson Uncured Beef Franks come from 100% grass-fed, humanely raised animals consuming a 100% vegetarian diet free from antibiotics or animal by-products. They contain a curated collection of organic spices, powders, and extracts, and the only nitrates present are those naturally occurring in the celery juice powder.