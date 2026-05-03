These 11 Store-Bought Hot Dog Brands Are Made With 100% Beef

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Long gone are the days when a hot dog was "just a hot dog," with very few variations available in mainstream grocery stores. How you cooked, dressed, or served those tailgating, beach-fire, backyard-barbecue beauties was largely what distinguished one from the other. Not anymore. There's a dizzying array of options perched on supermarket cooler shelves, including the increasing presence of all-beef options.

In the spirit of beefy grilled goodness, we're presenting a collection of all-beef hot dogs that caught our eye. Some are all-time favorites with names nodding to ballgames or kosher eating, while others stand out for a deep commitment to the art of "clean eating." Keep in mind that the terms "all beef" or "100% beef" indicate there's no other type of meat involved, but various ingredients will be present to facilitate the hot dog-making process.

We'll point out ones free from things like sodium nitrate, but it's always wise to check ingredient lists if that's important when choosing which dog comes home to your kitchen — and onto your grill, frying pan, campfire roasting stick, dinner plate, or picnic blanket.