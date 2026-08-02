Give Burger Patties 10X More Flavor By Adding This Seasoned Boxed Mix
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If you want your burgers to be extra flavorful, you need a little bit more than the standard S & P. Our favorite summer grilling hack? Using a pork-seasoned coating mix in our patties.
We like Walmart's Great Value Pork Seasoned Coating Mix, but any pork seasoning mix will do. These blends generally contain salt, sugar, onion, some kind of spice, and breadcrumbs. The breadcrumbs in the seasoning mix will help bind your patties together, and the spices will give your burgers lots of flavor. Other pork seasoning options include ingredients like molasses and chili pepper, and these will also turn up the flavor meter.
All you have to do is add the seasoning mix to your ground beef before forming your patties. When picking out your meat, remember that freshly ground beef will always equal a better burger, and don't choose beef that's too fatty or too lean. Celebrity chef Bobby Flay recently shared his absolute best burger tips with us, and said that a mixture of 80/20 (meaning it has a 20% fat content) is the best ground beef choice for burgers.
Elevate your burgers with more at-home hacks
Not only will pork seasoned coating mix make your burgers flavorful, but it will also ensure that your burgers are extra juicy. Ground beef can dry out quickly under heat, but adding breadcrumbs (from the pork seasoned coating mix) will keep your patties moist.
Another way to prevent burgers from drying out on the grill is to first sear them over high heat before switching to a lower temperature. Known as a Maillard reaction, this high-heat browning technique is an actual chemical reaction that gives burgers that irresistible grilled flavor. If you love a crispy crust on your cheeseburgers, this is the best cooking method for that result, whether you're using a grill or an oven.
Want to add even more flavor to your patties? Try adding a splash of soy sauce to your burgers or, for an extra juicy burger, include a cup of sour cream. However, if you don't have the time to grill up fresh burgers, check out our ranking of the best and worst frozen beef burgers.