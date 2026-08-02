Give Burger Patties 10X More Flavor By Adding This Seasoned Boxed Mix

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If you want your burgers to be extra flavorful, you need a little bit more than the standard S & P. Our favorite summer grilling hack? Using a pork-seasoned coating mix in our patties.

We like Walmart's Great Value Pork Seasoned Coating Mix, but any pork seasoning mix will do. These blends generally contain salt, sugar, onion, some kind of spice, and breadcrumbs. The breadcrumbs in the seasoning mix will help bind your patties together, and the spices will give your burgers lots of flavor. Other pork seasoning options include ingredients like molasses and chili pepper, and these will also turn up the flavor meter.

All you have to do is add the seasoning mix to your ground beef before forming your patties. When picking out your meat, remember that freshly ground beef will always equal a better burger, and don't choose beef that's too fatty or too lean. Celebrity chef Bobby Flay recently shared his absolute best burger tips with us, and said that a mixture of 80/20 (meaning it has a 20% fat content) is the best ground beef choice for burgers.