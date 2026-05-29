Bobby Flay Tells Us His Absolute Best Burger Tips - Exclusive

Restaurant-goers and burger lovers know that the level of doneness is an important question in the whole burger-cooking process. For Bobby Flay, the answer is always medium. "I want the fat to melt a little bit more than medium rare ... It's juicier," he says. And for many cooks, medium is the perfect temperature — the burger still has a subtly pink center, with a juicy and moist texture.

While it's easy to tell the staff how you'd like your burger prepared, it is harder to tell when to flip your burger and pull it from the heat to ensure it has the right amount of color and crust that you want. Flay told us that an internal thermometer is the best thing you can use for this. For medium burgers, you'll want to pull the patty off the heat once the internal temperature reads between 140 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit.

Determining when to pull the burger off the grill comes with years of experience. "I think that there's no substitute for experience in this kind of stuff, but the more you do it, the more you'll be able to look at the burger and know that it's basically where you want it to be," Flay says. He recommends looking for a crust on the sides to tell when it's done, and also letting it rest for a few minutes, presumably so the juices can redistribute.