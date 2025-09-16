The Secret Ingredient That'll Keep Beef Patties Moist Is Already In Your Pantry

Ever cook up beef patties and feel disappointed when they end up a little dry? It happens easily because ground beef quickly loses moisture when overcooked, especially over a hot grill. But, the good news here is there's a secret ingredient that'll keep your beef patties moist, and it's probably already in your pantry: bread crumbs.

You might think bread crumbs would make the patties drier once cooked, but the opposite is true. Think of the bread crumbs as little edible sponges. As you cook the beef patties, the bread crumbs absorb the meat's juices, thus retaining moisture. Of course, if you have access to fresh bread crumbs or small pieces of bread about the go stale, use that instead of the dry version. If not, the dry version would still work fine.

It's no secret that many people add bread crumbs to their patties. In fact, we also use fresh bread crumbs to bind turkey burgers together. Turkey burgers are also notoriously drier than their beef counterpart, so bread crumbs will also help retain moisture here. Also, you may want to check out our delicious turkey burger recipe that's actually juicy.