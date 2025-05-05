Add A Splash Of This Sauce To Your Burgers For An Instant Umami Boost
Burgers are many things: savory, rich, cheesy, and jam-packed with big flavors that overwhelm the taste buds in the best way. The one thing we don't often associate with them is umami. And yet, even with everything they've got going on, there's still room for that special fifth taste to sneak in and make burgers more intriguing. No need to look wide and far for ingredients to make this happen, either — that humble bottle of soy sauce sitting in your pantry will do the trick just fine.
Somewhere between that trusty ole' ketchup and the repetition of eating the same patties ten times over, there's a flavor gap that soy sauce fits right in. The nuances vary between types of soy sauce, but this staple Asian condiment is often salty and savory upon first taste, then gracefully disperses into a hidden sweetness. It's umami encapsulated in a glossy, smooth liquid. When added to your burger, it brings a depth that entices you more and more with each bite. It doesn't overwhelm or greatly alter the taste profile; it simply balances the meat's richness with its own complexity.
How to make a uniquely flavor-packed burger with soy sauce
Predictably, all you need is a couple of tablespoons of soy sauce splashed directly into the bowl of ground meat. Different soy sauce brands (we've even ranked popular ones) and regional varieties will offer different umami intricacies and intensity. Then, there are also dark soy sauce and light soy sauce. The first is thicker, bolder, sweeter, and often used for dippings, dressings, and glazes, while the latter is more suitable for flavoring sauces and soups. Which one is suitable for making burgers, you ask? That depends entirely on how intense you'd like the umami taste to be — light for more of a flavor punch and dark for slightly less.
Keep in mind that soy sauce is already salty, so you might need to adjust other seasonings accordingly. Some even skip the salt entirely to avoid overly salty patties. This, of course, doesn't mean you can't also get creative with other flavorings. Worcestershire sauce, a suitable soy sauce swap in many cases, is a great addition should you want to intensify the umami taste further. The same goes for hoisin sauce and its umami sweetness. Another classic companion to soy sauce is brown sugar. You can use it to layer in a subtly caramelized edge. Sesame oil, with its nutty, toasted undertone, perfectly matches seeded burger buns with its similar flavor notes.
While you're at it, you can also try making a full-on Asian burger. The meat, for example, could lend inspiration from char siu pork (braised pork belly) or the infamous Japanese teriyaki grilled food. Keep it company with Asian slaw — cabbage, daikon radish, coriander, grated ginger, and carrots all tossed in a soy-sauce-based dressing.