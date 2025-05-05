Add A Splash Of This Sauce To Your Burgers For An Instant Umami Boost

Predictably, all you need is a couple of tablespoons of soy sauce splashed directly into the bowl of ground meat. Different soy sauce brands (we've even ranked popular ones) and regional varieties will offer different umami intricacies and intensity. Then, there are also dark soy sauce and light soy sauce. The first is thicker, bolder, sweeter, and often used for dippings, dressings, and glazes, while the latter is more suitable for flavoring sauces and soups. Which one is suitable for making burgers, you ask? That depends entirely on how intense you'd like the umami taste to be — light for more of a flavor punch and dark for slightly less.

Keep in mind that soy sauce is already salty, so you might need to adjust other seasonings accordingly. Some even skip the salt entirely to avoid overly salty patties. This, of course, doesn't mean you can't also get creative with other flavorings. Worcestershire sauce, a suitable soy sauce swap in many cases, is a great addition should you want to intensify the umami taste further. The same goes for hoisin sauce and its umami sweetness. Another classic companion to soy sauce is brown sugar. You can use it to layer in a subtly caramelized edge. Sesame oil, with its nutty, toasted undertone, perfectly matches seeded burger buns with its similar flavor notes.

While you're at it, you can also try making a full-on Asian burger. The meat, for example, could lend inspiration from char siu pork (braised pork belly) or the infamous Japanese teriyaki grilled food. Keep it company with Asian slaw — cabbage, daikon radish, coriander, grated ginger, and carrots all tossed in a soy-sauce-based dressing.