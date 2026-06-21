For The Juiciest Burgers You'll Make, Add One Cup Of This Right To The Mix (It's Divine)

The humble homemade burger is so simple that it opens up all sorts of possibilities for experimentation, customization, and optimization. Sure, you can mix eggs with breadcrumbs into the patty, squash it, grill it, and call it a day, but why phone it in when you can make burgers that rival steakhouse handhelds right at home? One simple ingredient that can maximize the juiciness and enhance the flavor of homemade burgers is sour cream.

No, sour cream is not just for slathering on your next homemade Tex-Mex burger; a cup for every two pounds of beef actually improves the texture and moisture of the patty itself when mixed in as an ingredient. Sour cream has a high proportion of fat, and when heated, further liquifies, adding juiciness to the burger patty. The beauty of this added fat source is that it gives you more wiggle room in cooking the burgers longer without drying them out, perfect for those who prefer well-done patties. Unlike other fat sources like butter, sour cream also introduces a tanginess that contrasts the fattiness of the beef.

Be warned though, too much sour cream could endanger the structural integrity of the patties. Another thing to keep in mind is to avoid over-mixing the burger meat, as doing so can separate a protein called myosin that binds water and fat to meat. Releasing too much myosin can result in patty shrinkage when cooked, so mix the ingredients gently by hand until they're only just incorporated.