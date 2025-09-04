Give Homemade Burger Patties A Tasty Kick With This Tip From Ina Garten

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ina Garten tests her recipes up to 25 times before anyone ever hears about them. So, when she shares a food tip, it's a good idea to listen — and when it comes giving homemade burger patties a tasty kick, Garten says the trick is to add ground mustard to the seasoning. In a Youtube video shared by Food Network, Garten made caramelized onion smash burgers with gruyere cheese. While the onions were on the grill, she mixed her burger seasoning together, stating "The first thing is mustard, and I use dry mustard because it has a real sharpness about it."

Ina then goes on to mix 1 ½ of Colman's Dry Mustard Powder with one and a half teaspoons of salt, and half a teaspoon of pepper, before sprinkling the mixture over her ground beef. She goes on to use what she considers to be the method for perfect burgers: an 80:20 mix for your ground beef. According to Garten, the increased fat content ensures the hamburgers don't come out dry. From there, she simply mixes the dry seasonings in with her hands, then rolls the ground beef mixture into balls, which are then flattened into one-inch-thick patties.